Rivers Youths Honour State NECO Coordinator For Transformational Leadership, Anti-Malpractice Crusade

The impressive performance of the Rivers State Coordinator of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Dr. Princewill Nwaduwa, has continued to draw commendations from a cross section of Rivers people.

On Monday, July 21, 2025, Rivers State youths under the aegis of Rivers Youth for Good Governance, in appreciation of Dr. Nwaduwa’s excellent work at the exams body, presented an award of excellence to the Rivers State Coordinator.

The award ceremony, which took place at Dr. Nwaduwa’s office in Port Harcourt on Monday, was marked by an atmosphere of celebration and gratitude.

Leader of the group, Comrade Thankgod Amadi, while making the presentation, said their decision was spurred by Nwaduwa’s proficiency in administration and excellent performance in the discharge of his duties and service to humanity.

Amadi enthusiastically described Dr. Nwaduwa as a remarkable individual, a bridge builder, a team player, a maestro, and an ambassador of education.

His words: “Through your hard work, dedication, and collaboration with your staff, you have been able to position and take NECO to an enviable height.

“To crown it all, you are a crusader against examination malpractice and juvenile inimical behaviors.”

The youths heaped many encomiums on Dr. Princewill Nwaduwa for his pragmatism in the smooth running of NECO exams in the state.

Responding, Dr. Nwaduwa praised the group for finding him worthy of such a prestigious honor. He also thanked the Registrar of NECO as well as the Zonal Coordinator, for their continuous support and guidance, which have been instrumental in achieving the successes recorded in the state.