O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Celebrates Academic Excellence At St. Augustine Nursery, Primary School, Abonnema

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to nurturing future leaders with the successful hosting of the 2025 edition of the St. Augustine Excellence Reward Programme, held at the St. Augustine Nursery and Primary School, Abonnema.

This annual event is the Foundation’s initiative to celebrate and reward academic excellence by recognizing outstanding pupils across all classes from pre-nursery to primary six.

A total of 27 pupils emerged as the top three from each class and were rewarded for their exceptional academic performance.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the Foundation’s Program Officer for Education and Scholarships, Gabriel West, emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to raising God-fearing, responsible, and impact-driven children who will shape a better future.

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs also appreciated the teaching and administrative staff of the school for their tireless efforts in shaping the minds of the young ones.

The event saw moments of joy and pride as each awardee stepped forward to receive their reward amidst cheers and applause from family, friends, and staff. The 2025 Excellence Awardees include:

Pre-Nursery: Nnabuike Diana, Briggs Inye, William William

Nursery One: Christopher Tamunomiete John, Bobmanuel Emmanuel, Godfrey Christiana Fubara

Nursery Two: Georgewill Mirabel, Bobmanuel Tamunoemi Songo, Otobo Tamunoemi Boma

Primary One: Amabibi Grace Atiemie, Kalu Blessing Nanna, Quakers Confidence Ibim

Primary Two: Bobmanuel Sokari Sikibo, Belema William, Prebo Dorcas Otobo

Primary Three: Ani Patricia, Briggs Wilfred O., Bobmanuel Ibiso

Primary Four: Anabraba Deon Dimabo, Georgewill Sheila Ibinabo, Solomon Raphael

Primary Five: Rowena Otiasah, Young-Arney Tamunokuro, Bobmanuel Tamunokuro

Primary Six: George Ibinabo Kerserye, Amabibi Elijah Atiemie, Bobmanuel Omiete

In his goodwill message, Ven. Ikechukwu Umeokolo, who served as Chairman of the occasion, expressed deep gratitude to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its consistent support for education at the grassroots.

He applauded Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs for her commitment to developing children from the foundational level and prayed for continued blessings upon the Foundation and its leadership.

The high points of the event were various performances by the pupils, including traditional dances, poetry recitations, and a cultural display that reflected the the local heritage. The Excellence Reward Programme continues to serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration to pupils, parents, and educators alike, reinforcing the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s mission to empower the next generation through quality education.