Prelacy Visit: Prelate Of CACN, Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey Urges Believers To Follow Mary’s Example Amid Life’s Distractions

Still basking on the success of his recent tour of the Lagos Province, the Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, has called on believers to consciously follow the example of Mary, who chose to sit at the feet of Jesus to absorb His teachings.

Speaking on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at St. Gabriel’s CACN, Ikot Okubo, Uyo, Akwa lbom State to wrap up his 3-day maiden Prelacy Visit to Akwa lbom Province of the church, the Prelate noted that rather than allow herself to be distracted by numerous tasks like her sister Martha, Mary prioritized the presence of Jesus, demonstrating the importance of spiritual attentiveness over worldly busyness.

In the stirring sermon, which was drawn from Luke 10:38-42 under the theme “Choose a Good Path.”, the Prelate emphasized the need to prioritize spiritual growth in a world full of distractions.

He urged the congregation to focus on God’s word and presence, highlighting the life-changing power of the Word of God as the foundation leading to salvation, spiritual stability, and eternal life.

Prelate Abbey warned against the noise and busyness of modern life that often divide believers’ attention and hinder deepening faith.

Most Revd Abbey further encouraged a life of righteousness, urging parishioners to live with honesty and integrity in both personal and public spheres.

Unity within families and the church body featured prominently in his message, along with a call to sincere service modeled after Jesus Christ.

Concluding on a hopeful note, the Prelate invited worshippers to embrace new beginnings through trust in God’s provision and to live with Heaven in view.

He prayed earnestly for God’s guidance, spiritual fervor, and abundant blessings upon everyone committed to walking in the “good path.”

The Prelacy Visit will move to Province One in August, 2025 as the Prelate seeks to strengthen faith, unity, and Christ-centered living throughout Nigeria.

Earlier in a welcome address presented by the CACN, Akwa Ibom State Province, Provincial Archbishop Most Rev. (Prof.) Daniel A. Offong expressed profound honor at the Prelate’s presence, emphasizing the spiritual significance and blessing of the visit.

He acknowledged the Prelate’s dedicated leadership, including his commitment to spiritual growth, the introduction of a New Financial System, and the advancement of ministerial education through the theological school.

The Province also reiterated concerns raised at the Synod Second Quarter General Meeting regarding unresolved crises in Ikot Ekpene/Calabar and Akwa Ibom South, stressing the negative impact on the province and called for decisive action.

The welcome address, which was co-signed by the Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Ven. Ofonime G. Essien, concluded with prayers for renewal, guidance, and an outpouring of blessings during the Prelate’s visit.

The Prelate also inaugurated Akwa Ibom Province Internal Reconciliation Committee and charged them to ensure that the Province is united.

Names of members of the committee are as follows: (1) Elder Arc. Ufot S. Udoinyang – Chairman. (2) Elder Sampson J. Nyoho – Member (3) Elder Nsikan N. Akpan – Member (4) Elder Chief (Dr) Monday Eyo Usoro -Member (5) Rt. Rev’d Idorenyin Okon Obot – Member (6) Prof Ime Akpan – Member (7) Snr Deaconess Bassey Bassey – Secretary

The three day visit featured reception, provincial general meeting with the Prelate, Prelate’s meeting with the clergies, interactive session with the Prelate, Eucharistic Thanksgiving service, prayers, etc.

On the Prelate’s entourage were the Synod Secretary, Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, ACACN, Sir Joy I. Koko, ACACN, President of the Knights Council; Sir Iyalla Igani, ACACN, Prelate’s Chaplain, Rev’d Canon Inoma Mac-Diri, Prelate’s PA, Bro. Idaerefagha Onu Pepple, and the Synod Media Communicator, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN. Some Ministers in attendance included the host, His Grace, Most Rev’d (Prof) Daniel A. Offiong, PhD, MA, BA (Hons) GPI, Archbishop of Akwa Ibom Province, Christ Army Church Nigeria, Bishop of Uyo Diocese, His Lordship, Rt. Rev’d Okpot S. Okpot, Bishop of Akwa Ibom Central Diocese, amongst others.