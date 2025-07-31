FCT Minister Stresses On Giving Back To Alma Mater

…As He Bags Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree From The University Of Port Harcourt

The FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has stressed the importance of giving back to alma mater, saying that, “they helped shape the persons we have become”.

The Minister made the emphasis in his acceptance speech after being conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science () Honoris Causa in Political Science, degree, by his Alma mater – the University of Port Harcourt at the 35th convocation and 50th anniversary of the University on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Reiterating his firm belief that alumni should consistently give back to their alma mater as a mark of gratitude, the FCT Minister also detailed his extensive contributions to UNIPORT, including the establishment of a Faculty of Law and the construction of its building named after Nwobidike Nwanodi, adding that he also oversaw the construction of a separate Faculty of Social Sciences building, named after Professor Claude Ake, and a state-of-the-art convocation arena.

Barrister Wike also highlighted his significant investments in Rivers State University, where he bagged his law degree, stressing that his contributions range from building a post-graduate hostel as Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to numerous infrastructural developments as Governor, including the completion of facilities for various faculties and the construction of new campus sites.

Furthermore, he outlined his commitment to the legal profession, citing the construction of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Rivers State branch building, his contribution to the NBA National Secretariat, and the implementation of a robust judicial welfare scheme for judges in Rivers State. He also mentioned his efforts in constructing a magnificent Body of Benchers building in Abuja and contributing to the development of the Nigerian Law School campuses in Yenagoa and Port Harcourt, adding that he is also overseeing the construction of an annex for the Body of Benchers and new residential buildings for various courts in Abuja, as the current FCT Minister.

“I have taken time to enumerate these achievements… not for self-aggrandisement but to demonstrate that it is truly good to give back to the institutions that formed, guided and prepared us for the successes we have recorded in society”, Barrister Wike explained.

He challenged other alumni to emulate the spirit of giving back, urging UNIPORT to demand accountability from those who have benefited immensely from the institution but have not reciprocated.

Barrister Wike who shared the stage with the wife of the President, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, Adamawa state Governor, Umaru Fintiri and former Speaker of the house of Representatives, Alhaji Bello Masari, also recipients of honourary of Doctor of Science degree, acknowledged the pivotal role UNIPORT played in shaping his career and character, stating that the higher institution provided him the rich and concrete intellectual foundation upon which his socio-economic and political ascendancy have been fittingly predicated.

He said, “I was educated both in character and learning. I had the good fortune and privilege of interacting with some of the best professors in the world”.

Barrister Wike, thereafter, expressed his deep appreciation to the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) for conferring upon him the degree, while equally thanking the university for naming the convocation arena in his honour.

The Minister, who reiterated his commitment to educational development and national progress, described the honour as pre-eminent and gratifying, stressing that he and his entire family were immensely grateful for the kind gesture.

According to the FCT Minister, “I am profoundly delighted and deeply grateful for the honor done me by the University of Port Harcourt, having found me worthy of conferment of the degree of D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) in Political Science and the designation of the convocation arena after my humble self.

“I must place on record that my wife and entire family hold this honour as pre-eminent and totally gratifying. Our gratitude knows no bounds”.

He then announced his intention to endow a Chair on Family and Child Law in honour of his wife and another Chair on Leadership and Public Administration in his honour at UNIPORT.

Barrister Wike used the opportunity to call on all Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and his Renewed Hope Agenda, specifically lauding the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the President’s swift approval for land in Abuja for UNIPORT’s proposed Centre for Leadership and Democratic Studies.

The FCT Minister acknowledged the initial challenges faced by the current administration and expressed confidence in the ongoing positive transformations, noting improvements in fuel prices and the rejuvenation of agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

He called for unity and vigilance against “purveyors of lies, hate and division who seek to destroy our country,” urging citizens to reject those driven by self-interest and a history of undermining national progress.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Owunari Georgewill thanked the Federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its enduring commitment to re-fertilizing tertiary education across the country, including Uniport, which, he said, “speaks to our core values of equity and access to education”.

Speaking earlier, the Prochancellor, Senator Mao Ohuabuwa, specially thanked the federal government for ensuring that the institution benefits from the Rural Electrification Agency Solar light project. He stressed that the solar light project has resolved the power supply challenge that had plagued the university. Highlight of the day was the luncheon organized by family and friends in honour of the FCT Minister and the Adamawa State Governor, with guests treated to various cultural dances, a variety of dishes, and a display of unique dance steps from both celebrants.