Dr. Yamaabana Honoured With Distinguished National, Pan-African Awards

In a resounding affirmation of his humanitarian record and transformational leadership, Engr. Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana, MNSE, President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation and Spokesman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, has been conferred with multiple high-profile awards by respected national and continental organizations.

The ceremony, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, brought together a distinguished gathering of African delegates, media executives, youth leaders, and traditional authorities from across the continent.

A defining moment of the event was the presentation of the Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Prize for Excellence by the Council of African Youth, led by its Head of Missions, Amb. Nochiso Toure and represented by Engr. Yakubu Yahaya. The Council hailed Dr. Yamaabana as “the 21st Century Kwame Nkrumah” a generational icon of African dignity, renaissance, and progress.

Elegantly dressed in traditional African regalia, Dr. Yamaabana was celebrated as the embodiment of cultural pride, resilience, and youth-led transformation. The symbolic African map-shaped award plaque presented to him signified a ceremonial handover of continental leadership to a new generation anchored in integrity, vision, and social impact.

Also, The Forward News Media, led by Publisher Vivian Okafor, bestowed upon him the Meritorious Service Award for Excellence, describing him as “Mr. Due Process” a nod to his principled leadership and tireless advocacy in education, youth and women empowerment, and community development.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Yamaabana expressed deep gratitude and dedicated the honours to all advocates of justice and equity. He reaffirmed his enduring commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and advancing the cause of a fair, inclusive, and prosperous Africa. The event was witnessed by delegates from Kenya, Ghana, Niger, Benin Republic, and Nigeria, alongside correspondents of The Forward News Media, Ogoni youth leaders, and traditional rulers, including His Highness, Barr. Nte Rawlings Ete, Paramount Ruler of Oyorokoto Community, Andoni LGA, Rivers State.