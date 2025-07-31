Olivia Lawson Sets New Guinness World Record Of 168 Hours In Longest Painting Marathon

Art prodigy, Olivia Lawson has just concluded 168 hours in her attempt to set a new Guinness World Record in the longest painting marathon. The new record will become official after the Guinness World Records has approved it.

The marathon organized under the aegis of Holiveah Paint-A-Thon, a seven-day non-stop painting marathon, held at the Bonny Consulate in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

The Paint-A-Thon began about 2pm on Monday, July 21, 2025, ended about 3pm West African Time (WAT) on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Lawson had a massive celebration by residents of Bonny Island awaiting her at the finishing line as she concluded her 168 hours milestone.

The celebration saw performances by the famous Abara Dance Troupe, pupils of Tamvina International School, Bonny, and students of the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny.

Subject to the approval of the Guinness World Record, Olivia Lawson’s feat puts her on the verge of setting a new world record in the longest painting marathon.

Reacting to the development, a member of the Bonny Chiefs Council, Se-Alabo Abel Attoni described Olivia’s feat as “historical”, saying “it’s a proud moment for the entire Bonny Kingdom”.

“First is to say it’s historical and it’s a proud moment not only for her but for the entire Bonny Kingdom. We have been making waves. You will recall that one of the best photographers we have in Nigeria, Jonathan Green, is from Bonny and his works are everywhere including the British museum.”

“Now, we have somebody who is so fluid with her painting. From when she started it till date is not a mean feat. And I must say that we saw her dexterity, using both hands, left and right to paint. When she is tired, she switches to the other hand.”

“For me, it’s a moment of history and I am happy and glad that I witnessed it.

He noted that Lawson’s achievement keys into the vision of the Amanyanabo of Bonny Kingdom to position Bonny Island as a destination of choice for Investment, Tourism and Arts.

“Undoubtedly, this feat of hers furthers the vision of the Amanyanabo of Bonny Kingdom to project Bonny as a destination of choice for investment, tourism and art. This is the first event held in this Consulate after it was commissioned, and who gave the approval? His Majesty, the Amanyanabo of Bonny; King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Perekule XI.”

“He has always spoken about the Bonny-Dubai vision and the vision is made every infinitesimal moment. So, we cannot rule it out that there is that support and encouragement from the Amanyanabo and his Chiefs.”

In his reaction, Community Relations Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Samuel Hart commended Olivia Lawson for her bold ambition, noting that having taken this global challenge and succeeded at it, she is now an inspiration to other youths.

“Well, the simple way I can say this is it’s awesome for me. It’s very gratifying. We’re very, very happy about it, you know why? This is one Bonny youth that has taken the bull by the horn, taken a bold decision and fought through it and it’s not a mean feat.

“So, that is why you see most of us came to support her as much as we can, morally and every little way that people can support. I’ve been here a couple of times and we also decided that we will come here at the time she is ending it.”

“We are here to cheer her and clap for her that she made us proud, she has taken Bonny to the world in another dimension; and I think she has become a role model to the youths, so that the youths can dare and they can dare to achieve.”

For the Administrative Manager of the Bonny Consulate, Adaobu Bluejack, the Guinness World Record hopeful, Olivia Lawson exceeded expectations and deserves commendation and encouragement.

“It’s been seven days of exciting painting, seven days of excitement, seven days of enthusiasm, seven days of massive counting and encouragement. For me, it’s wow situation.”

“It’s not imagined that for seven days somebody can – I think the last record is like 100 hours – but she has hit like 168 hours, that is massive considering GWR parameters but for me she has done marvelously well and I think that the record has been broken already. The feat has been achieved.”

Head of Station of Bonny FM, Seyi Oyeniyi observed that Olivia Lawson’s feat has infused a sense of purpose into youths of Bonny, as well as shattered biases against women, pointing out that regardless of their gender, women can achieve whatever they set their minds to do.

“It has brought a new sense of purpose. You see the young people, the way everybody is gathered and how everybody supported her. It also brought in some renewed unity and sense of purpose amongst the youths. It shows that people really want new things.”

“They want inspiring things and being a lady away from the regular cliché or stigma around ladies especially in the South but she has brought the fact that ladies can also be focused, break new grounds, show tenacity, endurance and persistence. I am happy that the vision that was in head has come to life.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Technoville; Sodienye Pepple described Olivia’s feat as “one of the most remarkable achievement to have ever been done by a Bonny daughter or a Bonny child”.

“Being from Bonny and seeing that not only just about Arts but also about telling the Bonny story in pictures and Art, it’s one of the most remarkable things that could have ever been done in selling the Bonny vision to those that outside.”

“I think it’s actually like an incredible idea and one that for eternity I think everybody will be very proud of her.”

Applauding the Guinness World Record hopeful, founder and Executive Director of Pearls with Eni Initiative; Eno Taiwo expressed her excitement over the success of the Holiveah Paint-A-Thon, asserting that it would serve as an inspiration to other young people.

“Honestly, I’m so excited for Olivia, first as a person, for the youths in Bonny Island, for Bonny Island and Nigeria at large. It’s a very good thing for one to be known for something impactful, something of value.”

“Setting that high standard for herself; to go over and beyond even the world record and sticking to it. I’m so excited for her. I’m so happy. And it’s very inspirational because she has truly inspired a lot of young people on this island. I’m happy.”

Lead Coordinator of Tamvina International School, Bonny; Adata Bristol could not hold back excitement, saying that Olivia’s achievement ties into the advocacy for supporting the girl child to succeed in diverse facets of life.

“I’m feeling so excited. I’m even more excited knowing that Olivia is a woman like. We tend to support the girl child and knowing that as a girl that she is she has really made us proud.”

“I’m really excited and that’s why we are here with our gems from Tamvina International School. We are here to give all the support and to say congratulations to her.”

Also speaking, Executive Director of Kids Resource Centre, Bonny; Deborah Mogho said “I am so excited. I remember when she started, she shared the vision with me. I was thinking about it. How would you go seven days?

“But you know, slow and steady wins the race. Slowly and steadily, she went through the first day, the second, she broke through all the odds and today we’re here on the seventh day to celebrate her.” “It gives us so much joy because we have seen her go through the worst stage and then here, she is. There is always a winning day and today we’ve come to celebrate her. She has done it!”