Domka Warns Against Personal Profit Motives In Ogoni Cleanup Efforts, Advocates For Transparency

The President of the Ogoni Ex-artisanal Refiners Forum, Humphrey Domka, has issued a stern warning against attempts to exploit the ongoing Ogoni cleanup efforts for personal profit, calling for full transparency and unity among the people.

Speaking recently, Domka emphasized that the cleanup project, driven by the government’s Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), is meant solely for environmental restoration and community benefit.

“HYPREP is not about sharing money; the money they have is for remediation and to clean up the environment,” Domka declared.

He cautioned against divisions and disputes that could jeopardize the project, urging, “Do not tarnish our image. It is not every table or bottle that is bad. Stop the spreading of negative products.”

Domka’s remarks highlight his advocacy for transparency and accountability in the management of funds and activities related to the Ogoni cleanup.

He stressed that any control or oversight should come from legitimate government and shareholder channels, not from individuals seeking to profit or cause division in the community.

His call aligns with growing demands for transparent governance and proper stewardship of the cleanup funds to ensure the project fulfills its mission of restoring the Ogoni environment and improving the lives of its people without corruption or mismanagement.