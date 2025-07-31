National Honours, Naira Rain  On Victorious Super Falcons For Clinching WAFCON Trophy

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on all members of the Super Falcons squad for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Tinubu conferred the national honours on the Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The president also pledged $100,000 in naira to each of the 24 players and an additional $50,000 to members of the technical crew.

At the presidential reception held in their honour, Tinubu awarded each player and technical crew member the title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He also directed the allocation of one three-bedroom apartment to each player and technical crew member in the government’s Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

Tinubu said: “You have inspired millions, especially young girls who now see proof that their dreams are valid and achievable.

“You have inspired me, too. And it’s great for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and the day after. You represent that hope. You ignited that hope. And we will continue to encourage you, the next generation, and other generations after you.”

The president recounted the emotional moments of the final match, noting how the team’s performance lifted the nation’s spirits and united Nigerians from all walks of life.

Tinubu added: “Your victory represents more than a sporting accomplishment. It is a triumph of courage, determination, discipline, and consistency.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t want to have high blood pressure. But people came in and turned my TV on that channel. When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless.

“But I was still watching with the spirit of resilience, determination, and courage. And after that penalty, my strength was lifted, and I believe that of the nation was lifted too.

“But you almost made me angrier because your mother (the First Lady) was in the kitchen, nearly abandoning my dinner.

“She doesn’t watch the game except when the girls are playing. And at the end of the final whistle, it was joy all over the country.”

Tinubu also assured the team of his administration’s continued support and commitment to sports development, pledging that the government would invest further in women’s football and youth talent development across the country.

In a further show of appreciation, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also announced a donation of N10 million to each of the players and technical team members on behalf of the 36 state governors.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, described the Super Falcons as role models and shining examples of courage and excellence.

She congratulated the team for their exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, describing their journey as “a testament to resilience, teamwork, and determination.”

Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade said the victory was for the team and for every Nigerian girl who dreams of achieving greatness.

She said: “Today, I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation. “On behalf of my teammates, coaches, and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us.”