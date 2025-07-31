INEC Receives More Requests For Party Registration, Provides Update On Anambra CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has received additional requests from associations seeking registration as political parties while also providing fresh updates on the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State.

In a statement issued after its regular weekly meeting on Thursday, 24th July 2025, and signed by Sam Olumekun mni, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, the Commission disclosed that its ICT Department has completed and demonstrated the new party registration portal, which is now approved for deployment.

“As is the case with all our IT innovations, the new portal has been demonstrated before the Commission and approved for deployment,” Olumekun stated. He explained that INEC is currently reviewing numerous letters of intent from groups aspiring to become registered political parties.

“The Commission has received 10 more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties, bringing the number so far to 144. The details of the new associations, including their names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leaderships, are published on our website and other platforms for public information,” he said. Anambra CVR Records 168,187 New Registrants

The Commission also gave an update on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State, which was extended from 17th July to 29th July 2025 following appeals by citizens.

“The final figure of new registrants is 168,187 which is the highest number recorded in two weeks in Anambra State since the introduction of the CVR ahead of the governorship election in 2017,” the statement read. 97,832 (58%) are female, while 70,355 (42%) are male. 90,763 (53.97%) are young people aged 18–34.

By occupation, 62,157 (36.92%) are businessmen/women, and 44,243 (26.31%) are students. Among Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), 303 (24.92%) have physical impediments, while 207 (17.02%) have albinism. INEC said the preliminary register of new voters will be displayed for claims and objections in all 326 wards in Anambra State from Saturday 26th July to Friday 1st August 2025.

“Once this process is concluded, including the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), the new registrants will be added to the existing register and published on a Polling Unit basis ahead of the election,” the statement explained.

The Commission further assured that collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)—for new registrants as well as those who applied for transfer or replacement—will commence ahead of the governorship election. “With 105 days to the election, the Commission is aware of the tight timelines but we wish to reassure all new registrants in Anambra State that their PVCs will be available for collection ahead of the election,” Olumekun added. INEC concluded by pledging continued transparency: “We will continue to update Nigerians on all our activities.”