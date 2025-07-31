Isodiki Unhappy With Isaka Jetty Construction

The Contractor handling the construction of the Isaka Landing Jetty in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State has been directed to be alive to his responsibility.

This directive was handed over by the Administrator of the Okrika Local Government Area, Engr Tamunobipiboye Thompson Isodiki, when he undertook an unscheduled visit to Isaka.

Engr Isodiki visibly expressed dissatisfaction over the construction of the Isaka Landing Jetty”.

The Administrator said, “I cannot make any comment about the project unless the drawings are sent to my office for study “.

He then ordered the Director of works of the Okrika Local Government, Mrs Love Okwuchi Nwokogba to furnish him with all the necessary documents concerning the project for proper assessment.

Sir Isodiki further said, “Merely looking at the sketch of the project it is obvious that all is not well,” and stressed the need for a decent job.

The Contractor, Mr Finisdi Obomanu in his speech promised to deliver the Jetty in the next one month and assured that he would do a quality job.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Okrika Local Government Area, Engr Tamunobipiboye Thompson Isodiki has donated Life Jackets to the Isaka community for passengers plying the Isaka – Port Harcourt Route.

Presenting the Life Jackets, Engr Isodiki said the donation was made by the Council to guarantee the safety of passengers plying the route.

He said, “I know some people are experts in swimming but in emergency cases, the best swimmer can be lost, hence the need for the Life Jackets to save lives when the unexpected happens , when one cannot help but rely on the life jackets.

The Administrator warned against the misuse of the Life Jackets or individuals owning them, saying that they are Government property and behoves on the community to protect them.

Receiving the Life Jackets on behalf of the Community, a member of the Isaka Council of Chiefs, Chief (Hon) Aduko Dere Anji expressed surprise that the community would be remembered without their asking for the life jackets.

Chief Anji disclosed that due to the toughness of the sea leading to Port Harcourt from Isaka, where ships and other heavy sea going vessels ply regularly, the Community was planning to visit the Council to request for the provision of Life Jackets, “but here we are, the Administrator bringing them to our door steps”. He assured the Administrator that the Community would protect the Life Jackets.