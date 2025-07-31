Over 20 Benefit From Gateway Church’s July Benevolence

Gateway International Church has again, made significant impact on the lives of its members and the community following the Vigil of Destiny programme which ended Friday, July 25, 2025o.

This four-week event culminated on July 27 with a Thanksgiving service featuring the dedication of 11 children and prophetic declarations by Lead Pastor George Izunwa.

As part of its ongoing benevolence efforts, the church provided financial support and essential items to over 20 members and local business owners.

Pastor Joseph George Ajueshi, Director of Pastoral Care, emphasized that this monthly initiative aims to assist those facing economic hardships.

He noted that the church also offers mentorship and grants to support local businesses, ensuring that its outreach extends beyond mere charity.

The church’s commitment to community welfare includes medical assistance through the Pastor Izunwa Foundation, demonstrating a holistic approach to uplifting lives and alleviating suffering. Deputy Resident Pastor Chinedu Anyiamuka announced the beneficiaries of this month’s support, encouraging continued prayers for the church and its leadership.