Ohanaeze Fumes Over Senate Bill Seeking To Elevate Ooni, Sultan

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has strongly condemned a proposed bill in the Nigerian Senate seeking to permanently designate the Ooni of Ife and the Sultan of Sokoto as the exclusive Co-Chairmen of the Traditional Rulers Council.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization described the bill as “inequitable, discriminatory, and ethnocentric.”

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze expressed deep concern over what it termed the Senate’s disregard for the principles of fairness, equity, justice, and federal character enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“The Igbo body is profoundly astounded with the rationale for such an asymmetric bill by the Senate with its utter disregard for fairness, equity, justice, and the principle of Federal Character,” the statement read.

Ohanaeze accused the Senate of failing in its responsibility as the custodian of Nigeria’s democratic mandate, insisting the bill undermines the country’s pluralist identity and the dignity of traditional institutions from other ethnic nationalities and geopolitical zones.

“This bill is not only inequitable, discriminatory, and ethnocentric, it is equally distasteful, reprehensible, and objectionable,” the group said.

According to the statement, the proposed legislation lacks “ethical considerations, objective metrics, and unbiased categories” necessary for promoting national unity and social justice in a diverse country like Nigeria.

Calling for the immediate withdrawal and review of the bill, Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasized the need to consider Nigeria’s ethnic and cultural diversity, geopolitical balance, and the ideals of inclusive governance.

“It is only by so doing shall the bill foster national unity, peaceful co-existence, and social stability,” the group concluded. The bill in question has already sparked heated debate across various quarters, as traditional institutions and cultural groups voice opposition to what many describe as a move to institutionalize hierarchy among equals in the country’s traditional leadership structure.