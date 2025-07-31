News

PAFOND Commends NBA Omoku Chairman, Urges Economic Focus In Niger Delta

The National Chairman of the Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND), Comrade Owo Udoh, has praised the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omoku Chapter, Barr. Eze Ahiakwo, describing him as a man of integrity with the capacity to lead the association to greater heights.

Udoh made the remarks during the group’s general meeting held on Sunday, July 27, in Port Harcourt, where he also appealed for full support from members and residents of the state for Ahiakwo.

Comrade Udoh further called on South-South governors to prioritize economic development and job creation, while advising the region’s youth to embrace peace and contribute to regional progress. He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address the power sector and implement policies that will reduce the soaring cost of living in the country.

