Rivers Sole Administrator Reiterates Commitment To Quality Education

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality education at all levels, emphasizing that no child will be left behind or denied the opportunity for academic advancement.

Vice Admiral Ibas made the declaration on Saturday during the 35th Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Port Harcourt, held at the Chief Nyesom Wike Convocation Arena in Choba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

As part of the day’s events, the Administrator commissioned the Convocation Arena—an iconic structure completed under the administration of former Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Vice Admiral Ibas outlined the state government’s broader education strategy, which includes sustained infrastructural investment and increased funding for state-owned universities and sister institutions.

These efforts, he noted, aim to strengthen the institutions’ capacity to serve as centres of academic excellence and engines of hope.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I extend heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for his visionary leadership, commitment to national rebirth, and far-reaching developmental strides that continue to inspire confidence across the country,” Ibas said.

“His unwavering support for the education sector, and for efforts in Rivers State under the current emergency administration, has created an enabling environment for projects such as this to flourish.”

The Administrator reaffirmed the government’s vision for education, when he added: “As Administrator of Rivers State, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to education as a cornerstone of sustainable development. We will continue to support learning institutions from foundational to tertiary levels, ensuring that no child is left behind and that our universities remain globally competitive.”

Vice Admiral Ibas who described the University’s 50th Anniversary as “historic,” lauded UNIPORT’s enduring legacy of academic distinction, research innovation, and societal impact.

The Administrator encouraged the university community to build upon the foundation already laid with a renewed commitment to enhancing its global relevance.

“Today, we gather to mark five decades of academic distinction, research innovation, national service, and global relevance. Fifty years is a major milestone in the life of any institution.

“In that time, the University of Port Harcourt has grown from modest beginnings into one of Nigeria’s most respected citadels of learning, producing leaders, thinkers, scientists, professionals, and patriots who continue to shape the destiny of our nation.”

Vice Admiral Ibas also acknowledged the contributions of notable personalities awarded honorary doctorates at the event, including the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike; Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of TETFund, Alhaji Aminu Masari.

The Administrator praised them for their outstanding service to the nation and support for educational advancement.

Addressing the graduating students, Vice Admiral Ibas congratulated them on their achievements and urged them to channel their knowledge and skills into practical, impactful contributions to society.

He encouraged them to become change-makers and responsible leaders in their various fields.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, expressed pride in the institution’s 50-year journey of academic excellence and service to the nation since its establishment in 1975.

He announced that, as part of the anniversary celebration, the university is conducting its 35th Combined Convocation Ceremony, conferring a total of 13,861 degrees. This includes 9,788 Bachelor’s degrees, 2,131 Master’s degrees, 208 Postgraduate Diplomas, and 934 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.