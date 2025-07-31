Metro

RSG Inaugurates State Farmers, Herders Committee

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 27 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Farmers and Herders Committee to handle issues of frequent clashes between farmers and herders across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, who is also the chairman of the committee, explained that though agriculture remains a corner stone of Nigeria’s economy, conflicts within the sector, especially among farmers and herders have resulted in loss of lives, displacement and disruption of economic activities.

He declared that the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, is determined to prevent such occurrences in fostering dialogue, promotion of justice and ensuring the peaceful coexistence of all inhabitants.

According to him, “This Farmers and Herders Committee has therefore been constituted as a proactive measure to amongst others identify and address early warning signs of tension between farmers and herders across the state, mediate and resolve disputes amicably through community-based, non- violent mechanisms and ensure that grazing and farming activities are conducted within the bounds of law and environmental sustainability.

“The committee will also advise the government on sustainable strategies for land use, pasture development, and water resource management, and promote mutual understanding and peaceful engagement through community sensitization and advocacy.”

The SSG further noted that, the composition of the committee reflects the inclusive and inter-sectoral approach of the government, drawing membership from the traditional institution, security agencies, farmers’ associations, herders ‘ representatives, civil society groups, and relevant Ministries such as Agriculture, Local Government, and Justice.

Professor Worika stressed that “We expect this Committee to act with wisdom, fairness, and diligence.

Our task is not only to prevent conflict but to build trust and forge partnerships between the various communities that sustain our economy and our peace.” The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture will serve as the Secretary.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 27 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

NUJ Lauds Posting Of Sirawoo As Permanent Secretary Rivers Information Ministry

31 minutes ago

Olivia Lawson Sets New Guinness World Record Of 168 Hours In Longest Painting Marathon

35 minutes ago

Omoku Set For Burial Of Esteemed Nonagenarian, Janet Gilbert Dibia

47 minutes ago

Prime Suspect In Photojournalist’s Murder Found Dead In Hotel Room

48 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button