RSG Inaugurates State Farmers, Herders Committee

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Farmers and Herders Committee to handle issues of frequent clashes between farmers and herders across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, who is also the chairman of the committee, explained that though agriculture remains a corner stone of Nigeria’s economy, conflicts within the sector, especially among farmers and herders have resulted in loss of lives, displacement and disruption of economic activities.

He declared that the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, is determined to prevent such occurrences in fostering dialogue, promotion of justice and ensuring the peaceful coexistence of all inhabitants.

According to him, “This Farmers and Herders Committee has therefore been constituted as a proactive measure to amongst others identify and address early warning signs of tension between farmers and herders across the state, mediate and resolve disputes amicably through community-based, non- violent mechanisms and ensure that grazing and farming activities are conducted within the bounds of law and environmental sustainability.

“The committee will also advise the government on sustainable strategies for land use, pasture development, and water resource management, and promote mutual understanding and peaceful engagement through community sensitization and advocacy.”

The SSG further noted that, the composition of the committee reflects the inclusive and inter-sectoral approach of the government, drawing membership from the traditional institution, security agencies, farmers’ associations, herders ‘ representatives, civil society groups, and relevant Ministries such as Agriculture, Local Government, and Justice.

Professor Worika stressed that “We expect this Committee to act with wisdom, fairness, and diligence.

Our task is not only to prevent conflict but to build trust and forge partnerships between the various communities that sustain our economy and our peace.” The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture will serve as the Secretary.