Rivers LG Elections Hold August 30

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has rescheduled the state’s local government elections to August 30, 2025, following the conclusion of the selection process that trailed the composition of a new State Electoral Commission.

Recall that the initial State electoral body set up by the suspended administration of Governor Sim Fubara was dissolved, and the new nominees submitted by Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, had been grilled in a gruelling screening process by the National Assembly (Senate) over the eligibility of some of the nominees, particularly the chairman in particular, who is from Cross Rivers State and not Rivers State which many had widely expected, before their confirmation.

Dr. Michael Ekpali Odey, the newly appointed RSIEC Chairman, had announced the new date during his address at the unveiling of the revised election timetable at a stakeholders meeting which had leaders of registered political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious bodies, media, professional associations, civil society groups, non-governmental organizations, community-based organizations, and members of the electorate, in attendance, held in Port-Harcourt, on Monday, July 28.

Former RSIEC Chairman, Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, before his commission was dissolved had announced August 9, 2025 as the date for the Rivers LG elections and preparations were progressing smoothly until President Tinubu proclaimed a state of emergency on Rivers State.

The announcement of the new date and unveiling of the revised LG election timetable has been greeted with mixed reactions even as palpable anxiety and anticipation continues to hover on the state’s political landscape over the state of emergency proclamation imposed by President Tinubu, which will elapse after six months, in the first instance on September 18, 2025.

The Rivers State Local Government Election Timetable

A). Phase 1: Candidate Nomination & Vetting

Party Primary Elections: Saturday, August 2, 2025 Candidate Screening: Friday, August 8 – Saturday, August 9, 2025

B). Phase 2: Campaign & Preparation

Campaign Period: Monday, August 11 – Thursday, August 28, 2025 Ad-hoc Staff Training: Saturday, August 16 – Monday, August 18, 2025

C). Phase 3: Election Day 1. LGA Elections: Saturday, August 30, 2025