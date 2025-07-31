National Network Family Rejoices With Dr. Chris Konkwo

The National Network newspaper family stormed the Uniport convocation arena (renamed Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike Convocation Arena) on Saturday, July 26, 2025, to celebrate a remarkable milestone.

They were there in high spirits to rejoice with their Editor-in-Chief/General Manager, Dr. Chris Konkwo, who received his PhD. in Communication Studies.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie as colleagues, including Editor, Ken Asinobi, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Anosike, Dr. Gilbert Amadi, Policarp Nwaeke, Margaret Ikiriko, Thankgod Nagbara, and Enobong Francis, united to honour a leader whose vision, dedication, and unwavering support have profoundly impacted their lives.

The amiable publisher of National Network, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam was unavoidably absent as he was in far away Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on ministerial duties with the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN).

Just a month ago, Dr. Konkwo faced a ghastly motor accident that threatened to shatter his academic dreams.

His miraculous survival and subsequent graduation became a symbol of resilience and determination, inspiring everyone present.

As he walked majestically to his guests, adorned in his graduation robes, amid cheers and applause, a collective pride was evident.

“This is not just a degree; it’s a victory over adversity,” explained Chris’ younger brother, Chief Cyprian Konkwo, a chartered Estate Surveyor, his voice resonating with emotion.

Laughter and heartfelt conversations filled the air, as family members and friends of Dr. Konkwo, joined by his National Network colleagues, embraced the moment, celebrating not only Dr. Konkwo’s achievement but also the strength of their shared bond.

“He embodies the spirit of perseverance,” remarked Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Anosike, encapsulating the collective sentiment of admiration.

As the sun cast a warm glow on the festivities, the day transformed into a beautiful celebration of dreams accomplished and the unwavering support of a family united in joy. Dr. Chris Konkwo’s family and his National Network family colleagues, after light refreshments within the campus, stood proudly beside him, ready to embark on new journeys together, inspired by his remarkable story.