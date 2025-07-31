2025 Rivers LG Election: Names Of Those Likely To Be LG Council Chairmen

Jostling for the plum job of council chairmen in Rivers State has begun, as the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission on Monday, July 28, 2025 during a stakeholders meeting fixed August 30, 2025 for Rivers State Local Government Elections.

National Network Newspaper can authoritatively report that some names of council chairmen have been penciled down for the plum job.

So far 13 former council chairmen, who served only one term may return as council chairmen. They included

Emohua — Chidi Lloyd; Abua/Odaul— Owolabi Ofori; Andoni — Erastus Awortu; Ogu-Bolo —- Vincent Nemieboka; Okrika — Akuto Tobin; Gokana — Confidence Deko; Khana — Bariere Thomas; Tai — Mbakpone Friday; Eleme — Obarilomate Ollor ; Oyigbo— Okechukwu Akara ; Ogba/Egbema /Andoni — Vincent Job; Degema— Michael John Williams

Asari-Toru—- Onengiyeofori George; Obio-Akpor , Phalga and ONELGA may be changed.

However, information available to National Network confirmed that in Obio/Akpor and Phalga the position will be zoned to another area following agitations that those affected areas have never had any of their kinsmen serve as elected chairmen of council.

Some other local government areas will also be affected ahead of the local government elections.

Two major contenders for the replacement of Allwell Ihunda in Phalga are Chima Aguma and Victor Ihunwo.

However, as at press time, National Network gathered that Chima Aguma has been endorsed by the leadership of Phalga.

There’s a strong agitation for power shift to Akpor Kingdom in Obio-Akpor, while Barr. George Ariolu who served one term is from Evo, same area with his predecessor ( Solomon Eke) who also served one term .

The major contenders from Akpor Kingdom include, M.O Chinda (Ozuoba), Paddy Wali ( Choba) and Francis Amadi ( Ogbogoro).

ONELGA: Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji immediate past House of Assembly member and Hon. Zik Wikiri Wakiri are the two major contenders for the replacement of Vincent Job.

National Network authoritatively gathered at press time that Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji has been chosen to fly the flag of the party during the Local Government election.

In Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple is likely to clinch the ticket of Bonny Local Government Council Chairman.

Charles Wobodo is said to have been tipped for Ikwerre LGA by the leader of PDP there, who is also the immediate past chairman, Hon. Dr. Samuel Nwanosike.

There seems to be a clash of interest amongst the political gladiators in Etche, with Hon. Allwell Onyesoh, Chief Emma Anyanwu and Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi projecting different loyalists.

Omuma Local Government Area is not in public domain but there are indications that the leader of the LGA, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu would be producing the council chairman. Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas are still shredded in secrecy, as political leaders in those areas are said to be very careful, not to ignite crisis in the area, but the pictures would be clearer tomorrow when everyone is expected to submit their intent and nominations forms.