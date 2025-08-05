Prof Zabbey Reels Out HYPREP’s Achievements 14 Years After UNEP Report

…Says Over 7000 Jobs Created

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey has reasserted the significant strides the agency has made fourteen years after the release of the United Nations Environmental Program(UNEP) Report in August 4, 2011.

Presenting the project’s performance scorecard to stakeholders in Port Harcourt on Monday, Prof. Zabbey emphasized that HYPREP is on course to fully implement the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report recommendations on Ogoni.

He highlighted that the Cleanup program has created more than 7,000 direct jobs, empowered thousands of youths and women through vocational skills training in 20 skill sets, and contributing to peacebuilding and security in the region.

He stated that under his leadership, HYPREP has achieved impressive progress in environmental remediation, including the certification of 50 simple-risk sites, substantial work on medium-risk site cleanups, 56% completion of shoreline cleanup, and a 93% completion rate for mangrove restoration.

The project has concurrently advanced infrastructure development and public health projects, with the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration nearing 90% completion and key hospitals over 85% complete.

The provision of potable water has expanded to 30 communities, with plans to increase this to 42, while the Ogoni Power Project is also steadily progressing.

Prof. Zabbey further outlined that these efforts are not only about environmental restoration but also about boosting socio-economic development and improving living conditions.

The project’s comprehensive approach, which prioritizes inclusivity and active community participation, ensures that the Ogoni people benefit from the cleanup activities.

With ongoing support from the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and strong collaboration with stakeholders, Prof. Zabbey expressed confidence that HYPREP will continue to drive sustainable and people-centered environmental remediation and livelihood restoration in Ogoniland.

The Project Coordinator called for sustained community support to protect gains and maintain a conducive environment for the successful completion of the cleanup efforts.

Some stakeholders in Ogoni also lent their voices on the historic occasion. According to rights activist and environmentalist Celestine Akpobari, prigresses have been recorded in treated water access, scholarships, and returning aquatic life.

He urges continued funding and assessment of other polluted sites, emphasizing that initial funds are insufficient and called on government and oil companies to invest more in cleanup efforts.

Social crusader, Menele Nzidee, also speaking, affirmed that after 14 years, the UNEP Report’s efforts for the Ogoni people remain on course, improving livelihoods and access to water and healthcare.

He praised the leadership and community commitment, especially the Project Coordinator, Prof. Zabbey, and urged the youth to protect and continue the struggle toward a better future.

Former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Legborsi Pyagbara reflected on the report’s transformative impact, highlighting the courage, resilience, and persistence of the Ogoni people in confronting decades of environmental devastation caused by multinational oil companies.

Pyagbara noted significant achievements over the past 14 years, including cleanup of polluted sites, local capacity building, improved environmental governance, water provision, and sustainable livelihoods, emphasizing that the Ogoni struggle has become a global example of advocacy for environmental justice and community empowerment.