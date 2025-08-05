Kono Town Bids Farewell To Elder Loveday Nwinyenyor, As Burial Holds Saturday, August 9

The family and community of Kono Town in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State are set to bid farewell to one of their cherished elders, Loveday Keaniabarido Nwinyenyor, popularly called ‘Elder statesman’, whose burial has been scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Elder Loveday Nwinyenyor, a respected father, husband, brother, and uncle from the Gbenekpang group of houses, died on January 7, 2025, at the age of 66. His family announced the mourning with a deep sense of loss yet profound gratitude to God for a life well-lived.

A statement by daughter of the deceased, Dumka Loveday Nwinyenyor, said the burial rites will commence on Friday, August 8, 2025, with a wake-keep at the late Nwinyenyor’s compound in Kono Town.

On the following day, Saturday, the body will be transported from Otaije Mortuary to his home at 8:00 a.m. for a period of lying in state, allowing community members and loved ones to pay their last respects.

At 10:00 a.m., a burial service led by the Methodist Church Nigeria, Kono will be held at the Kono Secondary School field. This service will celebrate the life and legacy of a man who impacted many within and beyond his immediate family. The final interment will follow at 1:00 p.m.

A thanksgiving service to honor Elder Loveday Nwinyenyor’s memory is set for Sunday, August 10, at the Methodist Church Nigeria Kono.

The Nwinyenyor family extends their gratitude to all who have supported them throughout this difficult period and invites all those touched by Loveday’s life to partake in the upcoming ceremonies.

“May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the family prayed.

Until his death, he was a member of Kono Progressive Association.

In his condolence message, the Publisher/CEO of National Network newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN, wrote: “On behalf of my dear wife, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the wife of late Elder Loveday Nwinyenyor, children and family, the good people of Kono Community and members of the Kono Progressive Association.

“Loveday – Love-kea as I fondly called him, will be remembered for his sense of humour and peaceful relationships with all in Kono Community.

“Equally notable was his commitment to ensuring relative peace and security in Kono, where relentless efforts under his leadership as one-time President of Kono Progressive Association helped to maintain peace in Kono.

“At this moment of mourning, we pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and comforts his wife, children and family. May his patriotic service and sacrifice for the unity, peace and progress of our dear community, Kono never be forgotten”.