American Varsity Honours Ogoni Patriot

The satellite machines of the British American Open University of California, USA, has found Chief Kenia Barido Johnson Edo, an Ogoni patriot and current Chairman of KAGOTE Diaspora worthy of honour, for his consistent contributions towards qualitative higher education in Nigeria and beyond.

Conferring the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters on Chief Edo at the University’s 2025 Effulgence Conference, Honorary Conferment and Convocation on Saturday, August 2, at Merit House, Abuja, Nigeria, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Bruce Day, a Briton, described Chief Edo as a true Nigerian patriot and detribalised icon with a strong desire for an egalitarian society where human succour, happiness and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic nationalities would be the order of the day.

The patriot’s compassion for the needy, mien and positive mindset as a community leader was also acknowledged.

The varsity also took into consideration Chief Edo’s various and consistent humanitarian support to individuals and groups without segregation and for the benefit of different communities and foreign nations.

His generosity has touched and improved countless lives, especially in Ogoniland and across the global space under different organisational platforms.

Chief K. J. Edo’s leadership qualities, business acumen and advocacy for best business practices in the global environment, was also acknowledged and recognised at the ceremony by an affiliate of the varsity known as the British American Institute for Governance, Leadership and Business headquartered in the United Kingdom.

He was conferred with a Doctoral Fellow by the famous Institute.

Chief Edo, a dynamic administrator holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Bellevue University in Nebraska, USA and serves as the Chief Executive Officer of ZKS Oil and Gas Limited.

Chief Edo’s certificates were received on his behalf by Professor Barika D. Saro-Laka, the Registrar of the University, who represented the double honouree.