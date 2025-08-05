Africa United: A Call Against Xenophobia In Ghana, Africa, And The World

As the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of FATA, and public relations officer /assistance Tresuer of the Forum of Kings, Queens, and Sultans of African Traditional Rulers, and as the Treasurer of the African Indigenous Governance Council, I’m a PhD student of peace and security at the University of Port Harcourt. Xenophobia has been one of my research interests. I can share a little of my experience on the issue. my heart aches when I see what is happening in our beloved Ghana. The rise of xenophobia against our Nigerian brothers and sisters in Ghana and elsewhere in the world is deeply troubling and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The incident at Akaniku Village, as reported by Vanguard, where a Nigerian truck driver and his Ghanaian friend were viciously attacked by a mob, is just one example of the growing anti-immigrant sentiment in our country.

The attack on our fellow Africans is not only shameful and despicable, but also dangerous and misguided. Xenophobia is a form of hatred and discrimination against people who are perceived as foreign or different from the majority population. It is a human rights violation that can lead to violence, social unrest, and even conflict. Xenophobia has no place in Ghana or in any civilized society, and we must do everything in our power to prevent it from taking hold.

The issue of xenophobia in Ghana is not new; it has been simmering for some time now, fueled by a combination of economic, social, and political factors. The rise of unemployment, poverty, and inequality in our country has created a sense of competition and resentment among Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians alike. The perception that foreign nationals are taking away jobs and resources from Ghanaians has led to a wave of hostility and violence against them, particularly against Nigerians who form the largest group of immigrants in Ghana.

The Danger of Xenophobia in Ghana and the World

Xenophobia is not only a problem in Ghana; it is a global issue that has been on the rise in recent years. According to the United Nations, there were over 250 anti-migrant attacks in over 40 countries in 2020, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries. From the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar to the Syrian refugee crisis in Europe, xenophobia has been responsible for some of the most tragic and heart-wrenching events in modern history.

The impact of xenophobia on our society cannot be overstated. When we allow ourselves to be divided by artificial lines of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, we weaken the social fabric of our nation. We create an atmosphere of fear, suspicion, and hatred that is not only detrimental to our own citizens, but also to those who seek to come to Ghana in search of a better life. Xenophobia also has economic costs, as it discourages foreign investment and trade, and undermines the rule of law and human rights.

Education and Awareness: Key to Combating Xenophobia

The solution to the problem of xenophobia is not simple or straightforward, but it begins with education and awareness. We must work to promote a culture of tolerance, respect, and empathy in our society, where diversity is celebrated as a strength rather than feared as a threat. This means teaching our children from a young age about the value of inclusivity, fairness, and justice, and by exposing them to different cultures, languages, and traditions.

We must also hold those who incite and engage in xenophobic violence accountable for their actions. Law enforcement and the justice system must do their part in ensuring that the rights of all individuals, regardless of their nationality, are protected. We must not allow a few misguided individuals to tarnish the reputation of our nation or to turn us against each other.

The African Union and the United Nations have developed many guidelines on respecting human rights, preventing, and managing xenophobia in Ghana and the world. The African Union has a policy that African countries are to work together and respect one another to avoid turning against each other in the African Union and the entire world. This was one of the reasons why Kwame Nkrumah built the African Union so that Africans could unite in their endeavors. Kwame Nkrumah was a great visionary leader, and we owe it to him and to future generations to honor his legacy by living up to his example of love, respect, and solidarity.

Conclusion: Africa United in Solidarity

In conclusion, I urge all Ghanaians to stand up against xenophobia and to show compassion and kindness to our fellow Africans and to all immigrants in Ghana. We must not allow fear, hatred, or ignorance to divide us; instead, we must come together as one people, united in our diversity and in our common humanity. Let us remember the lessons of history and the sacrifices of our forefathers who fought for our freedom and dignity. Let us work together to build a Ghana and an Africa that is peaceful, prosperous, and just for all.

May God bless our motherland Ghana and all of Africa.

Written By

HRM king (Dr)Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormmadam. Jp,Fcsi,Amb.P,Fnim,Fnis,Finr-S.A. MCI,RB.

Gbenemene Ancient Bangha kingdom Ogoni land Viii., Secretary General supreme council of FATA, P.R.O/ Treasuer Forum of Kings,Queens and Sultan of Africa., Treasurer African Indigenous Governance council