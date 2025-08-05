Oil Resumption: FG Intensifies Confidence-Building Measures With Ogoni People

…As Assessment Team Tours Facilities

As part of the confidence-building measures agreed upon between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government, aimed at facilitating negotiations for resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland, a high-level assessment team recently conducted an on-the-spot evaluation of key development facilities in the region.

The team was led by officials from the Office of the National Security (ONSA), comprising the Director of the Energy Security Directorate at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, Goodluck Ebelo, Special Assistant to the NSA, and Prince Austin Kabari, Secretary of the Energy Security Working Group. Also in the team were Facilitators from the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its joint venture partners, as well as representatives from the Rivers State Government.

During the visit, the delegation inspected several critical projects, including the ongoing East-West Road construction, Nchia General Hospital, the proposed Industrial Park, Taabaa General Hospital, Terabor General Hospital, K-Dere General Hospital, the Federal University of Environment Technology, Saakpenwa, the Center of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), and the Ogoni Specialist Hospital in Tai.

The primary objective was to review the progress in implementing the confidence-building measures outlined in the agreements between the federal government and the Ogoni community. The visit also aimed to facilitate planning for future negotiations, rooted in the extensive consultations conducted by the Ogoni Dialogue Committee.

Addressing journalists during the visit, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree emphasized that the assessment was critical in identifying facilities requiring immediate attention, demonstrating the federal government’s commitment to honouring its agreements with the Ogoni people.

He stated, “We have gone round all the various facilities. You are aware that the Federal Government and the people of Ogoni have been engaging in dialogue regarding the resumption of oil exploration here. Critical facilities were agreed upon to help build confidence in the federal government’s genuine initiative. We have conducted this assessment to identify what can be addressed swiftly.”

On behalf of the federal government, he reaffirmed, “We are committed to fulfilling our part of the agreement and appreciate the communities’ cooperation. We believe that very soon, oil activities will resume in Ogoni, bringing many benefits to the people.”

Prof. Don Baridam, Chairman of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee, praised the federal government, especially the National Security Adviser, for its efforts in implementing the confidence-building measures. He acknowledged progress and expressed optimism about the upcoming academic activities at the Federal University of Environment Technology.

He remarked, “When we met with the federal government earlier, we outlined several confidence-building measures, including the completion of the East-West Road, the enactment of the university bill, hospital rehabilitations, and youth employment in NNPCL. I am pleased to report that the East-West Road construction is going on speedily, amongst other initiatives. This progress makes us feel a sense of belonging.”

Regarding the university’s academic calendar, Prof. Baridam, also the Pro-Chancellor of the university, expressed confidence that the institution would commence its first academic session by October 2025. “We expect to start classes here at Saakpenwa before the end of October. We will return when the Vice-Chancellor is available to assess progress and finalize preparations,” he assured.

This visit underscores the federal government’s renewed commitment to fostering development, dialogue, and peace in Ogoni, with ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and a peaceful resumption of oil exploration in the region.