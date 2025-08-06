Metro

Tinubu Appoints Governing Council For Federal University Of Environment Ogoni

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a governing council and principal officers for the Federal University of Environment and Technology located in Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State.

Recall that Tinubu in February 2025 signed a bill into law for the creation of Ogoni university.

The university is expected to begin admitting students in September 2025.

The appointments were announced on via through a statement from the presidency.

Prof. Don Mon Baridam, who previously lectured at the University of Port Harcourt, will serve as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Another academic from the same university, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, who is also a former Rivers State Commissioner for Education, was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor.

Other members of the council include Emmanuel Onoja from the North Central, Hamid Adekunle from the South-West, Prof. Chima Oji from the South-East, and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda from the North-West.

Additional principal officers were also named. Dr. Mpigi Monday Douglas, from the South-South, will be the Registrar. The Bursar is Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie from the North Central, while Dr. Saghanen Ntogo G. B., also from the South-South, will serve as the Librarian.

