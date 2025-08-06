Ibas Advocates Tailored Socioeconomic Projects To Address Community Needs

The Administrator of Rivers State, His Excellency Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has emphasized the critical need for a strategic, community-driven approach to socioeconomic development in Nigeria. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) led by Executive Secretary Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, the Administrator called for an end to the imposition of projects that do not reflect the genuine priorities of local communities.

Vice Admiral Ibas highlighted the inefficiency of current development practices, where projects are often introduced without adequate consultation with the people they are meant to serve.

He stressed the importance of aligning interventions with the actual needs of communities to ensure sustainability and meaningful impact.

“I believe this country is so well endowed and rich to be able to bring even development to everybody. We have numerous development agencies and international donors supporting Nigeria’s growth.

However, one key challenge remains—the lack of coordination in delivering development based on the people’s needs,” he stated.

While commending the BCDA’s efforts, the Administrator urged greater synergy among development agencies and donor organizations.

He also advocated for the inclusion of neglected communities beyond Nigeria’s immediate border regions, ensuring no area is left behind in national development plans.

Vice Admiral Ibas expressed support for the BCDA’s 69 projects earmarked for Rivers State in 2025, comprising 43 constituency projects and 26 core capital initiatives.

He called for close collaboration with relevant state ministries to maximize their impact and pledged the state government’s assistance, including the provision of office space for the BCDA’s Zonal Office in the South-South region.

In his remarks, Dr. Alabo explained that the projects were selected following a nationwide needs assessment targeting border communities—both land and maritime. He identified key intervention areas as water supply, education, healthcare, agriculture, power, and social services, particularly in underserved regions disconnected from the national grid.

Dr. Alabo noted that over 26 million Nigerians reside in border communities across 21 states and 105 Local Government Areas.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for significantly increasing the BCDA’s funding, which has risen tenfold compared to previous allocations, enabling more impactful interventions. Additionally, he appealed for a permanent BCDA office in Rivers State to strengthen operations in the South-South zone.

The Rivers State Government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive development and working with federal agencies to ensure projects are demand-driven, sustainable, and transformative for all communities.