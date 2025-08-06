Niger Delta Youth Leaders Applaud NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu For Revitalizing National Security, Oil Sector Growth

The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum (NDENYLF), a coalition of all ethnic youth presidents and leaders across the Niger Delta region, has expressed its profound appreciation to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for his exemplary leadership in strengthening Nigeria’s security landscape and catalyzing improvements in oil production.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana, the Forum commended the proactive steps taken by the NSA’s office which have led to a significant decline in terrorism, banditry, and oil theft nationwide.

According to the group, these security gains have fostered a more stable environment, resulting in a surge in Nigeria’s crude oil output, renewed investor confidence, and enhanced national revenue.

The Forum described Malam Ribadu as “a round peg in a round hole,” lauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary appointment of a man known for his integrity, competence, and dedication to service.

“Since assuming office, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has injected renewed vigor, strategic foresight, and coordination into Nigeria’s security apparatus.

His results speak volumes in the improving security metrics across the country,” the statement read.

NDENYLF also referenced Ribadu’s iconic tenure as the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), emphasizing that he remains the only former EFCC boss without any record of corruption, an enduring testament to his principles and accountability.

“His time at the EFCC marked a turning point in Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusade. Ribadu continues to be a beacon of transparency and patriotism. His effectiveness as NSA only reaffirms his reputation as a national asset,” the statement added.

Reiterating their loyalty to the Nigerian state, the youth leaders pledged their total support to Malam Ribadu in his fight against threats to national peace, unity, and sovereignty.

They also called on fellow Nigerians to back the NSA and the administration of President Tinubu in the quest to build a secure and prosperous nation.

“The youth of the Niger Delta stand firmly behind Malam Nuhu Ribadu. We are proud of his achievements and assure him of our full cooperation in securing the homeland and advancing Nigeria’s future.”