Prof. Simon Ortuanya Breaks 60-Year Jinx, Emerges Vice Chancellor Of UNN

A major milestone has been recorded at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), as Professor Simon Ortuanya has emerged as the new Vice Chancellor—breaking what many describe as a 60-year-old jinx.

Confirming the development, the Chief Whip of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Ejike Jude Eze, who closely followed the selection process, celebrated the appointment in a public statement.

“Congratulations to Prof. Simon Ortuanya on your well-deserved emergence as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,” he stated.

Describing the professor’s selection as a product of hard work and dedication, Eze said: “It is both earned and inspiring—a reflection of your unwavering commitment to excellence and the advancement of our people.”

He went further to appreciate the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for what he called a pivotal role in making the historic achievement possible.

“Sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the people’s governor of Enugu State, for making this remarkable feat possible,” he added. Prof. Simon Ortuanya, a professor of law, previously served as the Secretary to the Enugu State Government and was the Director General of the South-East Governors’ Forum.