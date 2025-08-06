Uncategorized

El-Rufai’s Wife Urges Nigerians To Shun Bigotry, Praises Igbos For Making Nigeria Proud Abroad

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 46 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, the former First Lady of Kaduna State and wife of ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai, recently shared her thoughts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to the achievements of Nigerian Americans of Igbo descent.

“A great percentage of these Nigerian Americans making us proud abroad are Igbos. There’s always two sides to every story.” Her remarks serve as both a recognition of the contributions of the Igbo community and a call for broader understanding and inclusivity across ethnic lines. She concluded her message with the hashtag #SayNoToBigotry, signaling a stand against ethnic prejudice.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 46 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Isodiki Unhappy With Isaka Jetty Construction

6 days ago

HYPREP Coordinator Hails Mangrove Restoration Gains, Urges Action at World Mangrove Day

1 week ago

Still On Buhari: I Have Lost A Brother – IBB

3 weeks ago

CACN Prelate, Most Rev’d Abbey Commends Triune College Students for Humility, Commitment

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button