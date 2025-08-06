El-Rufai’s Wife Urges Nigerians To Shun Bigotry, Praises Igbos For Making Nigeria Proud Abroad

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, the former First Lady of Kaduna State and wife of ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai, recently shared her thoughts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to the achievements of Nigerian Americans of Igbo descent.

“A great percentage of these Nigerian Americans making us proud abroad are Igbos. There’s always two sides to every story.” Her remarks serve as both a recognition of the contributions of the Igbo community and a call for broader understanding and inclusivity across ethnic lines. She concluded her message with the hashtag #SayNoToBigotry, signaling a stand against ethnic prejudice.