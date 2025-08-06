Varsity Don Urges Rivers Assembly to Enact Laws Supporting OSPAC Vigilante Group, Rename Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

An Associate Professor at the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTEC), Dr. Raymond Nwaikiri, has called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to enact laws that would formally recognize the OSPAC vigilante group and other community-based security organizations.

Speaking in an interview with National Network in Port Harcourt on Monday, Naikiri emphasized that security is a shared responsibility, requiring the involvement of traditional leaders and both state and federal police forces.

He pointed out that OSPAC plays a crucial role in crime prevention, as its members are trusted within their communities, enabling effective intelligence gathering. However, he warned that OSPAC currently operates in a legal gray area, lacking the formal recognition necessary for its effectiveness.

Nwaikiri urged lawmakers to swiftly provide a legal framework that would integrate community security groups like OSPAC into the state’s official security architecture, which would enhance collaboration with formal security agencies and improve overall safety in Rivers State.

His advocacy reflects a growing need for community involvement in local security efforts, suggesting that legislation could help solidify these groups’ roles in crime prevention.

In addition to his security proposals, Nwaikiri also advocated for renaming Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to remove the restrictive term “Education” from its title.

He argued that this change would allow the university to diversify its academic programs and increase revenue potential, mirroring the successful transition of Rivers State University. By broadening its curriculum beyond education-related disciplines, the university could better meet the educational and economic needs of the region, making a compelling case for the House of Assembly to pass legislation for the renaming.