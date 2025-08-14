October 2, New Deadline For Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced a further extension of the grace period for enforcing the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows. The new enforcement date is now set for October 2, 2025.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the decision follows a surge in applications via the official portal, indicating increased public compliance.

The extension is aimed at allowing more time for thorough scrutiny of applications to ensure permits are issued only to eligible individuals, in line with national security considerations.

The NPF said the extra time will also be used to fine-tune both digital and physical verification processes to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse. Citizens are reminded that the only authorized platform for applications is possap.gov.ng and warned to disregard any unofficial channels.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report any cases of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the Police, including through the dedicated hotline: 08147818871. The Police commended Nigerians for their cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to balancing public convenience with strong security measures.