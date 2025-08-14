HYREP Governing Council, BOT Reconstituted

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP), with the Minister of Environment serving as Chairman of the Council.

The other members are Loanyie Barituka Victor, who represents the Non-governmental Organisations focused on the environment, Bright Onyebuchi Jacob and Henry Obiabure, who represent the Niger Delta communities.

Professor Barinedum Michael Nwibere and Barrister Baride Abdul Gwezia are the representatives of the Ogoni Community on the new Council.

The nine oil-producing states have two representatives on the Council: Gideon Onyebuwa Melfor and Dr Ibikunle Omotehinse.

There are four alternative members of the Council, representing Ogoniland and the Niger Delta: Rev. Canon Dr Abraham Olungwe, who was reappointed and Engr. Maeba Power Ekpobari are the alternate members of the Council representing Ogoniland. Joseph Akedesuo and Beauty Warejuowei represent the Niger Delta.

President Tinubu also reconstituted the HYREP Board of Trustees, with Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah reappointed chairman. Fred Mbombo Igwe and Dr Fred Barivule Kpakol will represent Ogoni communities and stakeholders on the board. Mrs Dorcas Amos represents the other Niger Delta communities, while Chief Jide Damazio, who was reappointed, represents the NGOs dealing with environmental issues.