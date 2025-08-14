President Tinubu Reappoints Dankaka As FCC Chairman, Names Secretary And Other Commissioners

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term.President Tinubu also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s first-term tenure.

The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The newly-appointed Commissioners are: