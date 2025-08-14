News

President Tinubu Reappoints Dankaka As FCC Chairman, Names Secretary And Other Commissioners

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term.President Tinubu also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s first-term tenure.

The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The newly-appointed Commissioners are:

  1. Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia
  2. Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa
  3. Obongawan Dora Ebong , Akwa – Ibom
  4. Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria , Anambra
  5. Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi
  6. Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa
  7. Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue
  8. Engr.Modu Mustapha, Borno
  9. Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River
  10. Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta
  11. Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi
  12. Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo
  13. Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti
  14. Peter Eze, Enugu
  15. Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe
  16. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo
  17. Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna
  18. Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano
  19. Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina
  20. Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi
  21. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara
  22. Alh. Isah Jibrin, Niger
  23. Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo
  24. Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo
  25. Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau
  26. Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers
  27. Alh. Aminu Tambar, Sokoto
  28. Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba
  29. Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe
  30. Sani Garba, Zamfara 31. Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT

