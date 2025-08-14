Tai APC LG Chairmanship Candidate Kickstarts Campaign With Dedication In Church

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship candidate for Tai Local Government Area in the forthcoming August 2025 elections, Hon. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, PhD, has pledged to balance infrastructural development with robust human capital investment if re-elected.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists after the dedication and handover of his campaign to God at the Anglican Church, Kpite, Tai Local Government Area, on Sunday, August 10, 2025, alongside his teeming supporters drawn from across different political divides in Tai.

Okpe said his track record in his first term has earned him the people’s trust to return as their flagbearer.

“The things I did in the last administration are what is giving them confidence in me. My works speak for themselves. Governance is about knowledge and experience, and those qualities helped me achieve a lot for my people,” he stated.

Okpe outlined that, while all 23 communities in Tai LGA benefited from projects under his first tenure, some were left out due to limited resources. He promised that these communities would be covered if given another mandate.

He stressed that his second term agenda will focus heavily on education, healthcare, and agriculture — sectors he described as vital to the community’s growth. “Every day, society is advancing. Our children are moving from nursery to primary, primary to secondary, and onto tertiary institutions.

They must be invested in. We also need to tackle hunger by supporting peasant farmers, particularly women, with subsidies and other interventions,” he said.

On infrastructure, Okpe highlighted the need for more roads to connect rural communities to urban centers, enabling farmers to transport produce to markets. He also vowed to maintain Tai’s peaceful disposition, which he credited for attracting federal projects such as the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) hospital and the Federal University of Environment and Technology, set to commence in September.

“This opportunity given to me is not for granted. I will consolidate on peace and ensure that visitors, students, and investors feel safe in our local government. We must grow beyond what we can provide for ourselves to what the federal government and other partners can do for our people,” Okpe concluded.

In his sermon during the dedication, Ven. Dr. Goka Muele Mpigi said that one thing he had heard from God was that He would give them the desire of their heart, and that the chairmanship candidate would eat the fruit of his labour and hard work. He encouraged them to build on the momentum they had already started by carrying everyone along to achieve a united Tai Local Government Area, so that nothing stands in the way of progress. Hon. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, PhD, the APC Chairmanship flagbearer in Tai LGA, also announced Comrade Baride Nkayi as the Director General of his campaign for the forthcoming August 30th Local Government Election. Comr. Nkayi promised to deliver 100% victory to the APC in Tai, noting that the “humongous achievements” of Mbakpone made the campaign easier because they could simply show proof and exhibition of what he had done before in the 10 wards of Tai. He expressed confidence that the people would vote massively for Okpe on August 30th.