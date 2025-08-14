News

Pastor Adeboye Again Predicts How He’ll Die

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

According to a report by Vanguard Newspapers on Friday, August 8, 2025, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has once again shared his vision of how he believes his life will end peacefully, on a Sunday, after worship and his favourite meal.

Speaking on the fourth day of the church’s ongoing International Convention themed “The Overcomers,” Pastor Adeboye told the congregation that death is not always the result of a prolonged illness.

He emphasised that he expects his transition to be sudden, painless, and marked by tranquillity.

“I will die on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” Pastor Adeboye declared, drawing mixed reactions from worshippers who listened intently.

He explained that the thought of death holds no fear for him because he sees it as the beginning of eternal life for those who believe in Christ.

His words, though deeply personal, carried a message of faith and preparedness, urging Christians to live each day with eternity in mind.

Pastor Adeboye’s comments sparked reflection among attendees at the convention, with many noting the calm and certainty with which he spoke. For Pastor Adeboye, his vision of a peaceful exit remains not a cause for sorrow, but a testimony of faith and hope.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

President Tinubu Reappoints Dankaka As FCC Chairman, Names Secretary And Other Commissioners

7 seconds ago

Student Leaders Engagement, Capacity Training Ends In PH

2 days ago

HYPREP Calls On Ogoni Youth Diaspora To Join Efforts In Environmental Renewal

2 days ago

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs Drags Stepmother  To Court Again

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button