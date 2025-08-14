Ogoni Indigenous Contractors Applaud N20m Court Award Against DSS

The Ogoni Indigenous Contractors Association has hailed the landmark judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which awarded ₦20 million in damages against the Department of State Services (DSS) for the unlawful arrest and detention of Niger Delta activist and President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation, Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana.

In its ruling, Justice P.M. Ayua of the Federal High Court held that detaining the youth leader without charging him to court or arraigning him before a competent judicial authority was unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, and a gross violation of his fundamental rights to personal liberty, fairF hearing, and human dignity as enshrined in Sections 34, 35, and 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Articles 5, 6, and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Reacting to the judgment, Hon. Kenule Kukang, President of the Ogoni Indigenous Contractors Association, described the verdict as “a welcome development and a resounding proof that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

He further stated that the ruling should serve as a clear warning to security agencies against arbitrary arrests and unlawful detentions without thorough investigation, urging them to respect the fundamental rights of citizens in the course of their duties.

It will be recalled that Engr. Yamaabana was arrested and detained by the DSS for several months over unfounded allegations linking him to the explosion of an oil pipeline facility along the Mogho–Bodo axis in Gokana Local Government Area — allegations that have now been proven false. The Ogoni Indigenous Contractors Association stands in full solidarity with Engr. Yamaabana and reiterates its commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of all law-abiding citizens.