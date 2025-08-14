A Crown of Courage: Kate Sam-Ngbo Becomes Birabeke Neewa1 of Kpite-Tai Kingdom

On a day woven with the bright threads of history, the Tai Kingdom in Rivers State witnessed an extraordinary moment a fusion of tradition, honour, and womanhood. Mrs. Kate Sam-Ngbo was conferred the chieftaincy title of BIRABEKE NEEWA 1 of Kpite-Tai, translated as Chief of Female Politicians in Tai Kingdom. With this, a new chapter unfolds not just for Kate, but for every woman who has dared to lead, to liberate, and to leave a legacy.

The conferment took place under the watch of Pup Royal Majesty, Sir KING Samuel Lebara Aadum, Nee, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom yard Paramount Ruler of Kpite Community, elders, political dignitaries, women’s groups, and the ordinary people of Tai, on Wednesday August 6, 2025 in the Community.

Yet, there was nothing ordinary about the event. This was a coronation of purpose, a cultural declaration. It was the community acknowledging not only Kate’s political leadership but also the cultural necessity of recognizing female power as essential to governance and growth.

In the symbolic draping of the chieftaincy attire, the Tai people saw more than regalia. They saw representation. They saw the lifting of women’s voices. And in Kate Sam-Ngbo, they saw a vessel ready for the weight of that responsibility. This was recognition long overdue, not just for her, but for generations of women whose leadership shaped societies from the margins.

Throughout history, women have played pivotal roles in the liberation of their people sometimes unsung, sometimes immortalized. From Queen Amina of Zazzau who led armies in the 16th century, to Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti who stood as a lioness against colonial injustice, the legacy of women leadership in Africa is deep, dynamic, and enduring.

The Bible offers one of the earliest records of female leadership in Deborah a prophetess and judge as recorded in ‘The Book of The Judges in Chapter Four (4)’, who led the Israelites during a time of military oppression.

Deborah shattered patriarchal expectations, demonstrating that leadership, wisdom, and courage are not bound by gender. Like Deborah, Kate Sam- Ngbo may be rising at a time when the Tai Kingdom, and indeed Nigeria, needs principled, courageous, and honest political leadership.

The title ‘BIRABEKE NEEWA’ rich in cultural weight suggests not only prominence among women politicians but a responsibility to nurture, to lead with clarity, and to embody the aspirations of a new political order. In the Ogoni cultural lexicon, this is not merely a ceremonial honour; it is a living trust. A binding social contract between a woman and her people.

Why Kate Sam -Ngbo? Why now? The answer is written in decades of service. Known for her unwavering commitment to democratic values even when she held sway as the Chairman of Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Council, her strong grassroots engagement, and her principled leadership, Madam Kate or Aunty Kay as fondly called by most female joournlists, has become a matriarch of politics in the region not by accident, but by conviction.

In a region where politics is often defined by power struggles and patronage, Kate carved a distinct path one of integrity, accessibility, and vision. She is not just a politician she is an institution. From council leadership to state platforms, her voice has been one of reason, inclusion, and transformation. Her loyalty has always been to the people.

Kate has mentored scores of young women across Tai and beyond, creating a ripple effect of political consciousness among female youth. She initiated civic workshops, led policy dialogues, and consistently challenged systems that have historically sidelined women. Her career reflects the timeless African truth: “When you empower a woman, you empower a nation.”

Tai Kingdom, culturally rich and strategically important within Rivers State, is undergoing a political reawakening. Faced with socio-economic challenges from youth restiveness to underdevelopment the call for transformative leadership is urgent. Kate’s recognition comes at a time of crucial decisions and directional shifts.

Her leadership has always been marked by empathy and presence. At community forums, she doesn’t just speak—she listens. She understands the grief of widows, the silent struggles of farmers, the frustration of unemployed youths. And from these stories, she draws policy, direction, and action.

This chieftaincy title is a reward but more than that, it is a call. It confirms what her community already knew: that leadership is not about hierarchy but about service. And few have served as selflessly or as strategically as Kate Sam Ngbo.

Tai women have always been a force of resilience champions of culture, defenders of justice, and builders of homes and policies. From environmental movements to educational drives, they have shaped narratives. With Kate as BIRABEKE NUWA I, the lineage of strong female leadership gains new fire.

This moment is not merely symbolic; it is historic. For generations, traditional titles have been the reserve of men. Today, that tradition has evolved. Today, Tai Kingdom has made a statement: that leadership belongs to those who are ready, capable, and committed regardless of gender.

A new energy now sweeps through the communities of Tai. Girls in school uniforms, market women, and young female aspirants can look up and say with certainty: “Leadership is possible. Leadership looks like me.” With Kate Sam- Ngbo in position, female political participation in the region will experience a renewed surge.

Kate’s strength lies in her character. She is known not for noise, but for nuance. Not for populism, but for policy. Whether advocating for public health or negotiating community development funds, she delivers with quiet consistency.

In The Book of Proverbs Chapter 31, woman , The Mother of a KING, was noted for her admonition for her son irrespective of his position as a KING. Kate Sam- Ngbo embodies these virtues in her public and private life. Her leadership is maternal, yet strategic; compassionate, yet firm.

With this title, she becomes more than a figurehead. She becomes a compass. A guide for young women. A partner to traditional rulers. A bridge between cultural heritage and political innovation.

For critics still skeptical about women in leadership, this coronation serves as a decisive rebuttal. It proves that capacity and character not gender are the pillars of leadership.

Across Rivers State and the Niger Delta, her name already commands respect. From community halls to national platforms, her impact is known. She speaks at summits, mentors at bootcamps, and quietly inspires thousands.

The future of BIRABEKE NEEWA 1, will be closely watched, no doubt. Expectations are high. But history suggests that Kate Sam- Ngbo is well-prepared for this moment. Her past is a blueprint of success, her present is one of strength, and her future like the Tai Kingdom itself is full of promise.

She has faced opposition, survived political storms, and emerged stronger each time. Her strength is not theatrical it is tested. Her armor is experience. Her vision is clear.

Even as she ascends, she remains deeply grounded. Her mantra remains: “Leadership is a relay. Run your lap with truth, hand over clean.” This is the leadership that builds nations.

In bestowing this title, Tai Kingdom has done more than crown a leader. It has affirmed a philosophy. That power, when guided by purpose, transforms lives. That politics, when led with empathy, unites communities.

Mrs. Kate Sam-Ngbo is no longer just a politician. She is now a symbol of strength, of possibility, and of a future where tradition and transformation walk hand in hand.

Let history etch her name with honour. Let our daughters speak it with pride. Let our leaders learn from her grit and grace.

In the heart of Tai Kingdom, under sun and sky, a queen has risen not crowned by conquest, but by community. Her name is Kate Sam-Ngbo. Her title is BIRABEKE NEEWA 1. Her time is now.

The Cap fits you. Abeg wear it with style. Onunwor, is a Chief Correspondent With The Tide Newspaper, Port Harcourt