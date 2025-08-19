Ogoni Peoples Assembly Drums Support For Newly Appointed HYPREP BoT Chairman, Rt. Hon. Deeyah

…Reaffirms Unity As Pathway To Ogoni Dream

The Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) has warmly received the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund (HYPREP) and President of KAGOTE, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwika Deeyah, at its Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The visit, which fulfilled an earlier promise by the Ogoni leader, was characterized by an atmosphere of warmth, solidarity, and deep reflection on the future of the Ogoni struggle.

Welcoming Rt. Hon. Deeyah, the National Leader of OPA, Reverend Probel Williams, congratulated him on his appointment by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the development as a defining moment of pride for the entire Ogoni nation. He noted that OPA has remained unwavering in its commitment to initiatives that strengthen HYPREP’s effectiveness and fulfill the expectations of the Ogoni people.

Reverend Probel further emphasized that the unity of Ogoni voices is non-negotiable, stating that “no progress can come from division.”

He urged all stakeholders to recommit to the spirit of oneness, reminding them that the Ogoni struggle has always drawn strength from collective sacrifice and unity of purpose.

In his response, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah expressed profound gratitude to OPA for its consistent leadership and firm defense of the Ogoni cause.

He appealed for renewed cooperation across all divides, stressing that unity and mutual understanding remain the true legacies of the fallen Ogoni heroes.

According to him, the dreams of environmental restoration, justice, and sustainable development for Ogoni can only be achieved when all stakeholders work together with one voice and one vision.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Hon. Lesi Maol, Dr. Bestman Probel, Dr. Evidence Ep-aabari Enoch, Bishop Lazarus Azia, Dr. Lebar Ndii, Godspower Igwe, Mrs. Rita Evidence, Mrs. Tunebari Williams, and several other distinguished stakeholders.