Egwu-Ogba Celebration: Group Celebrates Bro. Felix Obuah’s Acts of Charity

The Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and former Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah has been treated to a well-deserved philanthropic honour from the renowned Big-5 Friendship Worldwide.

The prestigious event took place in Erema Community on Saturday, August 16, 2025, drew a jubilant crowd from across the Egi kingdom. The occasion was further marked by the visit of the Mbanabaragu of Orashi and coincided with the ongoing Egwu-Ogba Annual Festival, which began on August 11.

Several dignitaries graced the ceremony, including Senator Asinobi Wilson Ake; Hon. Dr. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly; Hon. Dr. Chukwu Shedrack, PDP Chairmanship candidate; Lady Dr. Happiness Wokocha, his deputy; Dr. Chukuma Ajie, Sole Administrator of Onelga; the President of the Egi Youth Federation; representatives of Onelga Constituency 1 Women in Politics; the MBA Support Group; and the Egi Women’s Wing.

Obuah was officially named Patron of Big-5 Friendship Worldwide in recognition of his dedication to community development and peace within the Egi kingdom.

The accolade also recognizes Bro. Obuah, a former Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA)’s outstanding contributions to society and his unwavering love for the Egi kingdom.

Chief Daniel Mbacho, leader of Big-5 Friendship Worldwide, praised Obuah as a “rare genius” and a visionary leader whose commitment to unity and development sets him apart as a pillar of strength not only for Onelga people and Rivers State but for the world at large. Chief Mbacho described Obuah as a peace-loving leader who is indispensable to societal progress.

In his acceptance speech, Obuah expressed deep gratitude to the Big-5 Friendship Worldwide and the people of Egi kingdom for the honour bestowed upon him. He emphasized the importance of unity as a foundation for peace and development, warning that “peace cannot be achieved where there is division.”

Obuah appealed to all brothers and sisters within the clan—particularly the youths—to foster brotherhood among different Egi communities such as the Igburu, Usomini, and Omoku people. He urged them to shun violence and embrace peace for the collective advancement of Onelga.

The Mbanabaragu of Orashi also extended appreciation to all cultural and women’s groups present at the ceremony for their support in making the event a memorable success.

The historic event cements Felix Amechi Obuah’s role as a key advocate for peace, unity, and community development within the Egi kingdom and beyond.