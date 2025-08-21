Emergency Rule: An aberration Yet Necessary For Civil Order In Rivers – PDP Stalwart

By Joe Kalu

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, chief (Sen) Noble Chukumati has advised Rivers people, residents and other stakeholders to close ranks to consolidate on the ongoing peace and reconciliation.

Restroation of peace the renowned politician said has become necessary in order to resume developmental activities that have been stalled as a result of the emergency rule declaration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some months ago, describing it as necessary though an aberration in a democracy.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt and urged the gladiators to sheathe their swords and sustain the peace achieved.

On the approaching Local Government Council election, Senator Chukumati described it as the final restoration process for the resumption of democratic rule in the state and urged the electorate to fully participate in the exercise.

He further advised that the electioneering campaigns just kicked off should be issue-based and violent-free.

He also advised the electoral umpire, whether RSIEC or INEC to be determined to ensure free, fair and credible elections that will stand the test of time henceforth.

“Time has come in this country when there should be a transparent, rigging-proof system to guarantee the choice candidates of the people, whether it is BVAS machines, Electoral laws or the determined personnels, there should be an improvement”; he declared.

In reaction to critics blaming President Tinubu for tinkering with the guidelines that established RSIEC, he clarified that the emergency rule situation demands abnormal actions that sooth the day and used the opportunity to encourage the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas (rtd) to start concluding his assignment in the state to fasten the restoration of normalcy and democratic institutions.

The PDP Chieftain lamented a situation where only four persons were legislating for a whole state like Rivers. He appealed to the SOLAD to concentrate efforts on how to leave worthy legacies with his mandate, adding that the state is fast turning to gabbage city with rubbish heaps everywhere that could trigger epidemic in the state.