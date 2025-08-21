PDP Chieftain Sets Agenda For In-Coming Council Chairmen

By Joe Kalu

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Elder Blessing Jackson Tiko has set agenda for the in-coming council chairmen of Phalga and Andoni LGAs.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the party primaries over the weekend in Port Harcourt, he expressed confidence in the candidature of the in-coming council Chairmen as they have been tested and trusted.

He urged the politicians to go about their campaigns peacefully, be civil and play by the rules,” he advised.

To the electorate, Hon Tiko appealed to them to go and update their PVCs and get ready to exercise their franchise which he noted, is their right, promising that this time around all votes must count.

Elder Tiko who is the deputy operational officer of the Phalga Environmental Sanitation Authority said Hon Sir Allwell Ihunda did extremely well in his first outing in the local government by ensuring that he planted a project in each of the 20 Wards of the council area.

He also recalled that Hon Ihunda was environmental friendly by ensuring that all the stolen manholes was replaced by his administration for the safety of the residents.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the chairman to not only priorotize the replacement of the manholes which have all been stolen again but to set up a Surveillance team made up of 20 persons from each of the Wards, to monitor and catch the thieves for prosecution, adding that the open manholes are dangerous for pedestrians and vehicular movements.

He equally advised that there should be a backing law from the Council Legislative arm to this effect.

Elder Tiko who was the Organising Secretary of the PDP in Andoni LGA also commended the chairmanship candidate for Andoni LGA in the person of Prince Promise Otuo, saying that with his wealth of experience, the council area will witness tremendous transformation within a short time.

He used the opportunity to appeal to him to give priority attention to empowerment of the women and youths, stressing that culitsm has eaten deep in the council area as a result of idleness of the youths.

”The chairman should please pay attention to the empowerment and skill acquisition of the youths in particular with the active collaboration of the oil companies operating in the area”; he said.