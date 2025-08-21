SWIJ To Train Journalists On Career Skills

All is now set for the – two- day building capacity workshop for female journalists in Rivers State coming up on 21st August 2025 at NUJ Press Center, Moscow Road.

The workshop which is aimed at empowering female journalists with the right skills and attitudes required to navigate the industry amid the evolving dynamics is also in commemoration of Step-Up for Women In Journalism Initiative (SWIJ) 4th anniversary.

With funds from the European Union and Support from Search for Common Ground, the event is being organised by the Step-Up for Women In Journalism Initiative (SWIJ) in collaboration with the Common Ground Journalism Forum (Rivers State) and in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Media Career Development Network.

Calling on all professional journalists especially female journalists in the state to take advantage of the workshop, the Executive Director of Step-Up for Women In Journalism Initiative, Mrs Ann Godwin described the workshop as timely and impactful.

She stressed the need for female journalists to regularly update their skills especially in the face of evolving media landscape we operate in.

She also informed that the workshop which has “Career Advancement Amid Evolving Dynamics” as its theme will also equip participants with skills on how to make impacts with Solution Journalism, as well as how to use social media to build peace in communities while featuring a panel discussion on right attitudes for career development. Step-Up for Women In Journalism Initiative (SWIJ) is an Non Governmental Organisation made up of female journalists from different states in Nigeria whose mission is to pursue excellence and professionalism in their journalism career.