Plans Underway To Renovate Rivers State Secretariat

The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Administration has mandated the immediate renovation of the dilapidated State Secretariat complex and urgent relocation of civil servants from hazardous work environments.

The directive followed an emergency inspection tour led by Committee Chairman Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who assessed both the Secretariat and the stalled Rivers State House of Assembly project.

Professor Ihonvbere described the Secretariat’s state as “more deplorable than facilities in war-torn Gaza,” citing: structural hazards, weak floor tiles, leaking roofs, and exposed electrical wiring; absence of basic amenities, no functional toilets, drinking water, or furniture, and life-threatening environments, particularly on the 6th and 7th floors now declared “unfit for human occupation”

The Committee Chairman ordered immediate closure of compromised floors, emergency relocation of staff to alternative secured office spaces, comprehensive renovation of the entire secretariat complex and contractor review meeting for the delayed Assembly complex project

While condemning the infrastructure failures, the committee praised civil servants for maintaining operations under “unconscionable conditions,” particularly those working on the dangerous upper floors.

The inspection revealed that the Rivers State House of Assembly contractor will miss the September completion deadline. Professor Ihonvbere announced:

Emergency meeting with contractors this week

Strict review of project timelines and quality standards

Possible sanctions for underperformance

“The current state constitutes gross workplace endangerment,” stated Professor Ihonvbere, “We demand immediate alternative accommodations for displaced workers; Transparent bidding process for renovation contracts; and weekly progress reports to our committee” The Rivers State Administration is expected to commence compliance measures within 48 hours.