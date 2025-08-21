RSG To Establish Emergency Management Agency

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, says the state government is working to establish the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency, which will take over the responsibilities of the Central Working Committee on Emergency Preparedness, Flood Management, and Control.

He explained that the government is engaging the Federal Government and international partners to mobilise resources for improved flood management systems, covering pre-flood measures, interventions during flooding, and post-flood recovery projects, as well as early warning infrastructure.

Speaking during a sensitisation campaign of the Central Working Committee on Flood Management and Control at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, today, Vice Admiral Ibas said the initiative forms part of the state’s proactive strategy to mitigate flooding through awareness, prevention, preparedness, and community participation.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, the Administrator urged the committee to go beyond responding to disasters and instead anticipate vulnerable areas, reduce the impact of flooding, and equip residents with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves.

He added that the state is enforcing environmental laws to curb indiscriminate refuse disposal, illegal dumping, and construction on flood plains, which worsen flooding incidents. According to him, effective flood management requires collaboration between the public sector, local communities, civil society, and the private sector, as government alone cannot tackle the challenge.