Reason For Federal University Of Environment And Technology Ogoni Is To Tackle Ecological Crisis – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has said the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland, Rivers State, is a strategic response to the ecological challenges confronting Nigeria and the global community.

Speaking at the inauguration of the university’s pioneer Governing Council in Abuja, Dr. Alausa tasked members to provide visionary leadership, stressing that their appointment was both a recognition of their competence and a call to patriotic service.

“The role you are about to assume goes beyond ceremony. It demands strategic oversight, accountability, and unwavering integrity. This university has been established to directly confront pressing environmental and technological challenges, and your leadership will determine its success,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that the institution has been mandated to commence admissions in 2025, following the approval of a take-off grant by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). “Infrastructure and other facilities are already in place, so students will be admitted this academic year,” he assured.

Also speaking, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, represented by Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, urged the Council to work with transparency and integrity. “The university must be made a true centre of excellence, rooted in professionalism and accountability,” she said.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, warned the Governing Council that, as the pioneer leadership, challenges would abound. “You must be strong, because if the foundation is weak, success will not manifest. Our doors remain open to support you,” he said.

In his response, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Don Mon Baridam, pledged commitment to the institution’s vision.

“We have no reason not to succeed, although the task before us is enormous. We will work with host communities, government, and stakeholders to ensure the university fulfills its mandate,” he said.

Prof. Baridam commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Education, and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, for their efforts in making the institution a reality.

National Network correspondent in the Rivers South-East Senatorial District reports that the new university is already wearing a fresh look ahead of its September resumption.

The Saakpewan campus, located in the heart of Ogoni, now boasts freshly renovated lecture halls, administrative blocks, hostels, and a modern ICT resource centre fully equipped for e-learning.

The surrounding environment has also been landscaped, with road networks rehabilitated to ease access. At the Koroma campus, heavy construction equipment and workers were seen on site, racing against time to deliver laboratories, faculty buildings, and staff quarters. Our correspondent further gathered that community leaders, students, and parents have expressed excitement, saying the institution will not only reduce the burden of travelling long distances for higher education but also place Ogoniland on the global map as a hub for environmental research and innovation.