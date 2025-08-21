Rumuji Clan Celebrates Initiation Ceremony, Calls For Development

The Rumuji Clan in Odegu Kingdom, Emohua L.G.A of Rivers State, recently held its traditional wrestling festival and initiation ceremony, known as Ovuowhor Ogbuduogo, dedicated to men of specific age groups. Ohna Lambert Obodowhuo Njoku emphasized the importance of preserving cultural practices, urging other communities to follow Rumuji’s example in maintaining their heritage, which fosters unity and friendship.

He described the wrestling event as both a sport and a rite of passage for young men aged 48 to 54, stressing its significance in their transition to manhood.

In addition to celebrating their culture, Ohna Njoku expressed concerns over the development of Rumuji Clan, calling on governments to complete the stalled Obodoeze Rumuji-Rundele link road and provide essential amenities.

He highlighted the need for local authorities and companies to create job opportunities for the area’s unemployed youth.

Participants like Mr. Ochi Uchechukwu and Mr. Goodluck Uchendu noted that while participation in the initiation is voluntary, those who abstain may miss out on leadership roles and community titles.

They expressed satisfaction with this year’s turnout and urged others to embrace their cultural responsibilities.

The ceremony not only strengthens community ties but also serves as a reminder of the clan’s rich heritage. With the participation of both young and older generations, the event illustrates the importance of passing down traditions. As Rumuji Clan continues to celebrate its customs, the hope is that these cultural initiatives will inspire greater community involvement and attract support for development projects that benefit all residents.