FCTA To Clear All Shanties Allegedly Posing Security Threats

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared that it will ensure the clearance of all illegal settlements, especially shanties harbouring criminals and preventing developmental projects in the Federal Capital City, adding that; “the ongoing onslaught on criminal hideouts in Abuja will continue.”

The FCTA described as worrisome, security threats from parts of Durumi District, particularly Area 1 in Garki District, saying; “High level criminal activities such as robbery, carjacking, drug peddling and other heinous crimes with its attendant security implications to law abiding FCT residents cannot be allowed to continue.”

In his bid to ensure a safer FCT, the Minister, Nyesom Wike, set up a Stakeholders Committee, comprising heads of security agencies, FCTA officials, Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and others.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said it was identified at the committee meeting that apart from preventing land allottees from making use of their lands, and government from carrying out developmental projects, the shanties in Area 1, Durumi have become operational base for criminals, especially kidnappers, drug peddlers and one-chance operators.

Three months ago, when security agencies carried out an operation in Area 1, Durumi, over 120 miscreants were arrested. Among those arrested in the operation that lasted over three hours were drug peddlers, one-chance operators, carjackers and armed robbers.

Seven stolen vehicles, and 79 stolen motorcycles were recovered, while 155 ATM cards were recovered. These ATM cards were those snatched from victims of one-chance operators, using the settlement as their base.

Then, some of the shanties in Area 1, Durumi were cleared. But today, the shanties are back and the criminals have regrouped, making the area unhabitable for law-abiding Nigerians.

Also, these shanties and makeshift houses are built on land allocated more than 20 years ago, but the illegal settlers and criminals who have turned the area to their abode have made it impossible for the allottees to make use of their lands. Even government agencies have found it difficult to use their land in Area 1, Durumi. Consequently, the FCTA is already clearing shanties in the City Centre, and those in Area 1, Durumi will be cleared very soon.