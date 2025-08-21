Metro

Graduation Parties For Nursery, JSS Pupils Banned In Imo

…Approved Textbooks To Last For At Least 4yrs Before Changes

The Imo State Government has banned graduation parties for nursery and Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students in a bid to ease financial pressure on parents and focus attention on academics.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, announced the policy in a memo dated August 15, 2025, addressed to parents, guardians, and school proprietors. The directive, effective immediately, allows graduation ceremonies only for Primary 6 and Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3) students, in line with Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 education system.

“The Ministry is committed to providing quality and functional education to all students in the state,” the Commissioner said. “Graduation ceremonies and parties for Kindergarten, Nursery, and JSS3 students are hereby abolished. This policy ensures focus on academic achievements at the completion of primary and secondary education cycles.”

Ikegwuoha also addressed the yearly change of textbooks in private and faith-based schools, describing the practice as a financial burden on families. He directed that approved textbooks be used for at least four years, allowing siblings to share them across sessions.

“Proprietors are warned to desist from frequent textbook changes,” he stated. “Adopting the approved list for four years promotes stability, reduces costs for parents, and enhances a consistent learning environment.” According to the Commissioner, the measures are designed to create a more efficient and financially sustainable education system that benefits students, parents, and the wider public.

