Tai APC Sets Dates For Ward-To-Ward Campaign Rally Ahead Of LG Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State has unveiled the schedule for its ward-to-ward campaign rally ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Campaign Organization, Hon. Baride Nkayi, the tour will feature the party’s Chairmanship Candidate, Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, his Vice Chairmanship Candidate, Ms. Caroline Amaawa, and Councillorship candidates across the ten wards of Tai.

The campaign train will kick off on Monday, August 18, 2025, at Kira/Boroba (Ward 5) and continue across all wards before climaxing with a grand finale at Koroma/Horo (Ward 4) on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Other scheduled dates include Korokoro/Ueken (Ward 3) on August 19, Sime/Baraale/Barayira/Norkpo (Ward 8) on August 20, Ban Ogoi (Ward 10) on August 21, Saakpenwa/Botem/Gbene-Ue (Ward 1) on August 22, Nonwa (Ward 7) on August 23, Gio/Kporghor/Gbam (Ward 6) on August 25, Bunu/Barakani (Ward 9) on August 26, and Kpite (Ward 2) on August 27.

Hon. Nkayi urged APC leaders, stakeholders, traditional rulers, party faithful, and the general public to come out en masse to show their solidarity with the party’s candidates, stressing that the Renewed Hope campaign is about progress, inclusiveness, and unity for the people of Tai.

The campaign organization said Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, who previously served as Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, performed exceptionally well during his tenure. It noted that his past record has endeared him to the people and reaffirmed their support for his leadership.

As a result, scores of people from opposition parties including the SDP, LP, PDP, APP, and several others are reportedly set to dump their platforms and join forces with him in the APC.

Nkayi said the movement of people from other political parties into the APC is a clear testimony of Dr. Mbakpone’s popularity and acceptance across Tai. He assured that the campaign rallies will be peaceful, colourful and issue-based, while restating the party’s commitment to deepening democracy and development at the grassroots level.