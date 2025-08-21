There’s Now Political Calm In Rivers – Ibas

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has affirmed that political stability is gradually being restored in the state through inclusive dialogue and non-partisan consultations with key stakeholders.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Emergency Rule Implementation, led by Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Administrator Ibas emphasized that reconciliation efforts and the willingness of political actors to collaborate have laid the foundation for lasting peace.

“I am pleased that, God willing, we have put major differences behind us,” he stated, acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s pivotal role in facilitating the peace process.

The Administrator highlighted ongoing reforms, including:

· Leadership training and salary structure adjustments for civil servants.

· A historic biometric verification exercise for staff and pensioners to ensure transparency.

· Clearance of long-standing arrears owed to health workers.

· Streamlined pension payments, now made directly to beneficiaries.

· Free health insurance for all state pensioners under the revitalized RIVCHIPP scheme, with mandatory enrollment for civil servants.

Vice Admiral Ibas commended the improved cooperation between communities and security agencies, which has helped curb cultism, kidnapping, and infrastructure vandalism. The formation of a Farmers-Herders Committee has also prevented communal clashes.

Plans are underway to deploy a critical infrastructure surveillance system to bolster security and enable early threat detection across the state.

The Administrator expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Port Harcourt Ring Road Project, describing the contractor’s performance as “regrettable.” Despite receiving 77% mobilization (N150 billion) of the N195 billion contract sum, the project remains largely unexecuted.

Worse still, the contractor has requested an 87% variation, potentially inflating the total cost to N367 billion.

“A team of professionals has completed a comprehensive review, and it is clear Rivers State has received the short end of the stick,” Ibas declared. “Engagements with the contractor will begin in the coming days, and based on the outcome, we will determine the next steps.”

He issued a stern warning: “Our resources must be judiciously used. Contractors must honour lawful agreements and terms. There will be consequences.”

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Chairman of the House Committee, explained that their visit aimed to assess ongoing projects, understand governance challenges, and engage stakeholders.

“We will be here for the next two days to engage with relevant stakeholders. You, your administration, and those of us here share the same purpose—to ensure good governance, enduring peace, and value for every kobo spent in Rivers State.” As the administration advances its reform agenda, all eyes remain on its ability to enforce contractor compliance, revive legacy projects, and deliver tangible benefits to the people of Rivers State.