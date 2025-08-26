HYPREP: Mischief As Bane Of Development In Ogoni

By Dominic Suanu Dumekpigi

Well, it’s very obvious that there’s no point whatsoever that necessitated the double standard write up by one Chief Marcus and others who have taken it as a duty to disparage uncontrollable jejune left right and centre against the appointment of Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah. Sadly, they are acting on their own paid interest not the interest of Ogoni people.

It is very unfortunate that we live in a society where conscience means nothing to some people, nor respect and value sounds strange in the ears of the unlearned.

Ogonis are the most educated people in this part of the world but that doesn’t mean that we should turn our witty expertise into a treacherous act that will blindfold us from knowing when to fire and when to have a restraint.

I told someone the other day that the most oppressed people are not only those oppress by the outsiders but those who oppressed themselves by themselves by using their act to taunt their own even when it is clear and obvious that they are acting against the law of nature, civility and progressivism.

Yes, we remain oppressed, marginalised not because we are not qualified for the task ahead but, because we choose to pay attention to what is irrelevant rather than something valuable and very important.

If not so, how can young men who understand the rudiments, the modus operandi and ethical lines of public office that is tenure bound will allow themselves to be used as tools of absurdity, and be chronically so discombobulated to the extent of no longer valuing their goals in life.

Now I ask, can all this combustible vituperation and cantankerous jejune turn the fact that the President has the right to appoint whosoever he wants?

Can the whole noise change anything? Why then should people dissipate unnecessary energy on things they have absolutely no control of it?

Well, my advice to those engaging in all manner of incongruous acrimonisity and absurdity to desist forthwith. We are blessed with leaders of great values, we should learn not to be the object or tools of pulling them down by all propensity.

Life like i see is a stage, doing one thing over and over with same style and manner does not change things but can only expose one to be noticed as unwise.

Let’s approach matter with courtesy and reservations when necessary and not treating issue with same unyielding mentality or approach that cripple our growth rather than improving our well being.

Dr. Mike and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah are not at war over this position, they are both leaders from Ogoni and should be accorded respect.